ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 165 Tonight on the program, we're playing Kirby's Adventure. Find out if we'll be able to save Dream Land.

The newest Kirby game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, will be hitting store shelves at the end of month. What better way to celebrate a new Kirby game than by paying homage to an earlier generation of the pink puff? Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're starting a new playthrough of Kirby's Adventure on the NES. For those who don't know, Kirby's Adventure was the first game that Kirby could copy enemy abilities and use them as his own. That being said, Kirby's Adventure is one of the better Kirby games the franchise has to offer as well as show off where Kirby came from before he steps into a new era. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, will we be able to repair the Star Rod and save Dream Land.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Final Fantasy 2 playthroughs.

