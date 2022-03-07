ShackStream: Time Loader takes us back in time with a bouncy robot on Indie-licious On this week's episode of Indie-licious, we're checking out the robotic platformer from developer Flazm, Time Loader!

What’s a sentient robot to do when they know catastrophe is set to befall their creator? Well, if they’re the robot from Time Loader, they go back and fix it! Join us on today’s Indie-licious as we take a heroic little robot back in time in this story-drive, physics-based platformer.

Time Loader comes to us from developer Flazm and publisher META Publishing. It actually came to PC via Steam back in November 2021, but it’s set to get a console release on March 10, 2022. Much applauded on Steam, players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch will be able to play for themselves and see what kind of fun Time Loader has to offer. Playing as a four-wheeled robot that sees a tragic accident come to its creators, we go back in time to stop the events that lead to the accident in a series of platforming challenges requiring various power-ups and upgrades for our machine.

If you want to get a look at how Time Loader plays out, tune into Indie-licious at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your encouragement and interaction continue to make these livestreams well worth the effort. If you’d like to support our livestreams further, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us to keep the fun going nonstop with plenty of excellent livestream shows each week. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming. That gets you a single free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please.

We’re going to turn back time and make things right today on Indie-licious, so tune Shacknews on Twitch to check out the robotic time-bending platforming as we go live with Time Loader today.