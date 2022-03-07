Mexican prodigy Sparg0 wins first offline tourney at Smash Ultimate Summit 4 Smash Ultimate Summit 4 ended with Sparg0 standing victorious.

Smash Ultimate Summit 4 saw top talent for the platform fighter do battle in a bracket-style tournament. The tournament featured familiar faces such as MkLeo and Tweek, but it was a relatively newer player that took home the trophy. When the dust settled, Sparg0 was the champion of the first offline tournament at Smash Ultimate Summit 4.

Smash Ultimate Summit 4 took place over this past weekend, with competitors including those that earned a spot at Mainstage 2021, invitees, and several players voted in by fans. Edgar "Sparg0" Valdez was one of the competitors that earned a spot through Mainstage. The grand finale of the tournament saw Sparg0 (Cloud) facing off against Light (Fox). Taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the set, Sparg0 was able to finish the job and win his first major offline tourney.

It was a bit of a storybook ending for Valdez, who had risen to prominence in the competitive Smash world during the pandemic. Because of this, many questioned if he was actually worthy of praise, or if he was just thriving in online matches. Sparg0 got to put that narrative to rest and further solidify his name among the best in the business with a convincing win at Smash Ultimate Summit 4.

I’m the Smash Ultimate Summit 4 Champion ~ — Sparg0 (@Sparg0ssb) March 7, 2022

Coming up under MkLeo, Sparg0 is a fresh face that represents a bright future for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competitive scene. It’s a point that we outlined last year when Sparg0 first made a huge impression at Smash Ultimate Summit 3. We’ll be watching his career with great interest, and you can expect to read the latest news on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate esports right here on Shacknews.