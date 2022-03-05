Weekend Discussion - March 5, 2022

Greetings, Shacknews! The weekend is here, so let's chat with this latest edition of Weekend Discussion.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening around the horn. We begin with the latest from Smash Ultimate Summit 4.

We move to this week's LCS action:

Hearthstone Grandmasters rolls on!

And so does the Call of Duty League!

And let's wrap things up with Fortnite!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Speaking of Smash Ultimate Summit 4...

The usual assortment of Summit skits are airing throughout the weekend, including this one!

I FLY VISU!!!!!! 🛬



BOOKING MY NEXT FLIGHT IMMEDIATELY @EEvisu pic.twitter.com/xgR6z7pXg8 — Beyond the Smash @ #UltimateSummit (@BTSsmash) March 5, 2022

And we check in with resident pilot and co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports, Phil Visu.

Scenes from Frost Fatales

Metroid Dread runs are going to be a hoot in the years to come! I hope everyone's excited to see them!

DON'T GOOGLE THIS!

Wow, I am excited to read the reviews. I'm sure Googling "Riding a Futa" will yield no unsuspecting results. https://t.co/XAx1nrObMt — ManiacalZ (@ManiacalZ) March 5, 2022

Don't you love when these names somehow get past R&D?

Checking in on Maximilian again

Never let your guard down in Elden Ring.

Speaking of "YOU DIED"

Bruh why did Shao Kahn do this to me? @noobde you did this on purpose? pic.twitter.com/pveGHlFHeM — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) March 5, 2022

Vintage Mortal Kombat AI is undefeated, bro.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Absolute madmen!

Tonight in video game music

My friends are my power with this Kingdom Hearts mix from OC ReMix.

