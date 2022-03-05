New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 5, 2022

The weekend in esports, Frost Fatales, Elden Ring comedy, and more await in tonight's Weekend Discussion.
1

Greetings, Shacknews! The weekend is here, so let's chat with this latest edition of Weekend Discussion.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening around the horn. We begin with the latest from Smash Ultimate Summit 4.

We move to this week's LCS action:

Hearthstone Grandmasters rolls on!

And so does the Call of Duty League!

And let's wrap things up with Fortnite!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. It's your one stop shop for esports and the occasional Sauce Talk.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Speaking of Smash Ultimate Summit 4...

The usual assortment of Summit skits are airing throughout the weekend, including this one!

And we check in with resident pilot and co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports, Phil Visu.

Scenes from Frost Fatales

Metroid Dread runs are going to be a hoot in the years to come! I hope everyone's excited to see them!

DON'T GOOGLE THIS!

Don't you love when these names somehow get past R&D?

Checking in on Maximilian again

Never let your guard down in Elden Ring.

Speaking of "YOU DIED"

Vintage Mortal Kombat AI is undefeated, bro.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Absolute madmen!

Tonight in video game music

My friends are my power with this Kingdom Hearts mix from OC ReMix.

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into another playoff Sunday. Remember to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury! For just as little as $1/month, writers like me can continue bringing you the daily news, the latest guides, and fun features like this every single day. Are you ready for the week ahead? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

