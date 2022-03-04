Xur's location & wares for March 4, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is today in Destiny 2 and what items he's selling.

Happy Friday, Guardians. As with every Friday, Xur has appeared once again to offer rare items at the cost of Legendary Shards. If you're wondering where the Agent of Nine is located this time, and what items he's selling, we've got you covered. Here's Xur's location and wares for March 4, 2022, in Destiny 2.

Xur is located at the Tower in the Hangar. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that their inventory always features Exotic gear. They only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 4, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Merciless

One-Eyed Mask

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 13 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 210 Total - 48

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 2 Strength - 16 Total - 48

Getaway Artist

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 6 Strength - 6 Total - 48



If Xur is selling an armor piece or weapon that you don’t already have, it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and purchase it. It’s generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.

