Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets free Switch demo with first three levels Those looking to get a taste of the adventure in Kirby and the Forgotten Land can check out a demo for the game now on Nintendo Switch.

It won’t be long before we get to jump into the fun and adventure Kirby and the Forgotten Land have in store for us. It’s set to launch near the end of this March! However, if you’re chomping at the bit to see what the game has to offer, Nintendo put out a demo you’ll want to snap up immediately. The demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land features its first three levels and a variety of its new exploration, combat, and further mechanics.

Nintendo put out the free Switch demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Nintendo Switch eShop on March 3, 2022. It’s completely free to download with no strings attached as long as you have a Nintendo online account (which you should if you have a Switch). Just go to the eShop, find Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s product page, hit download on the demo, and you’re good to go. The demo gives players a taste of the game with three full levels featuring the game’s new 3D platforming system, the adaptation of all of Kirby’s abilities, and even further fun.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been a much anticipated game, especially out of Nintendo’s corner of gaming. As one of the first major releases of the year for the Nintendo Switch, this game takes Kirby to a proper 3D platforming experience for one of the first times ever. Not only that, but we’ll also get fun features in the form of co-op with Bandanna Waddle Dee, the Mouthful Mode featuring Carby, and more. We recently had some time to dip our own toes into the game and came away excited as ever.

With Kirby and the Forgotten Land set to launch at the end of this March, be sure to make room on your 2022 video game calendar. That said, if you can wait, be sure to snap up the demo and see for yourself what it’s about ahead of launch!