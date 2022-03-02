New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 2, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's episode sees Simon celebrate the channel reaching 450K subs.

Collecting all Achievements in Dead Rising

This bloke has gone through and collected a few last-remaining Achievements in Dead Rising. The only one I'm missing is the one where you must answer all calls from Otis. I really enjoyed Dead Rising.

GRRM's input in Elden Ring

He wrote all those little messages.

A classic of GRRM's

One of his best messages.

Have you found any illusory walls?

Time to reverse-trick people.

Speaking to friends about Elden Ring is as cryptic as the messages on the ground

Ah yes, so you have also found the big elevator?

Stacy's mum? More like Stacy's dad

Absolutely bangin' song.

Clever cat

Bit of a dick move, but still clever.

A snapshot from the past

So nostalgic.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this cute photo of Rad! No go ahead and download Shackpets to see even more photos of him. You can upload photos of your own pets and challenge other pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

