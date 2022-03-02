Evening Reading - March 2, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's episode sees Simon celebrate the channel reaching 450K subs.

Collecting all Achievements in Dead Rising

This bloke has gone through and collected a few last-remaining Achievements in Dead Rising. The only one I'm missing is the one where you must answer all calls from Otis. I really enjoyed Dead Rising.

GRRM's input in Elden Ring

seems like a lot of people don’t know this, but George RR Martin actually wrote each of those little messages on the ground in Elden Ring — Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) March 1, 2022

He wrote all those little messages.

A classic of GRRM's

One of his best messages.

Have you found any illusory walls?

Every time I find an actual illusory wall in Elden Ring I walk back a couple meters and add a "Liar ahead" message — Public Hakita Is a Good Idea (@HakitaDev) March 2, 2022

Time to reverse-trick people.

Speaking to friends about Elden Ring is as cryptic as the messages on the ground

the best part of playing Elden Ring at launch has been talking to all my friends about it in very cryptic and nonspecific terms to not spoil stuff for one another. my friend who got me into souls games just described an area as The Red Zone — karl (fully Eldenpilled) (@KarlGerm) March 1, 2022

Ah yes, so you have also found the big elevator?

Stacy's mum? More like Stacy's dad

You will not regret spending 1 minute and 9 seconds of your life on this video. pic.twitter.com/3LGixLgNN1 — Nathan (@NathansPuns) March 2, 2022

Absolutely bangin' song.

Clever cat

pic.twitter.com/fEseP6sYil — memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) March 1, 2022

Bit of a dick move, but still clever.

A snapshot from the past

Yo dude, wake up! Half Life 2 is available for pre-order and pre-load! #HalfLife pic.twitter.com/yeu9O1w158 — r/HalfLife (@rHalfLife) March 1, 2022

So nostalgic.

