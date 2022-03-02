Evening Reading - March 2, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Gran Turismo 7 review: Driven to success
- Conan Chop Chop review: Party down at the Wheel of Pain
- Smash Ultimate Summit 4 dates, times, schedule, prize pool & stream
- Elden Ring Patch 1.02.2 hotfix makes PC version use GPU, because sometimes it didn't
- Netflix acquires Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales devs
- Dogecoin donations to Ukraine's crypto address top 370,000 DOGE
- Lost Ark March 2022 update introduces new Abyss Raids & Kadan Story Episode
- Apple 'Peek Performance' Special Event announced for March 8
- Ukraine Vice PM calls on PlayStation & Xbox to stand against Russian invasion
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today's episode sees Simon celebrate the channel reaching 450K subs.
Collecting all Achievements in Dead Rising
This bloke has gone through and collected a few last-remaining Achievements in Dead Rising. The only one I'm missing is the one where you must answer all calls from Otis. I really enjoyed Dead Rising.
GRRM's input in Elden Ring
seems like a lot of people don’t know this, but George RR Martin actually wrote each of those little messages on the ground in Elden Ring— Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) March 1, 2022
He wrote all those little messages.
A classic of GRRM's
March 1, 2022
One of his best messages.
Have you found any illusory walls?
Every time I find an actual illusory wall in Elden Ring I walk back a couple meters and add a "Liar ahead" message— Public Hakita Is a Good Idea (@HakitaDev) March 2, 2022
Time to reverse-trick people.
Speaking to friends about Elden Ring is as cryptic as the messages on the ground
the best part of playing Elden Ring at launch has been talking to all my friends about it in very cryptic and nonspecific terms to not spoil stuff for one another. my friend who got me into souls games just described an area as The Red Zone— karl (fully Eldenpilled) (@KarlGerm) March 1, 2022
Ah yes, so you have also found the big elevator?
Stacy's mum? More like Stacy's dad
You will not regret spending 1 minute and 9 seconds of your life on this video. pic.twitter.com/3LGixLgNN1— Nathan (@NathansPuns) March 2, 2022
Absolutely bangin' song.
Clever cat
March 1, 2022
Bit of a dick move, but still clever.
A snapshot from the past
Yo dude, wake up! Half Life 2 is available for pre-order and pre-load! #HalfLife pic.twitter.com/yeu9O1w158— r/HalfLife (@rHalfLife) March 1, 2022
So nostalgic.
