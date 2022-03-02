How to take a screenshot on Steam Deck Here's how you can screenshot your shareable moments on the Steam Deck.

Steam Decks are finally in the hands of buyers, as users around the globe get their hands on the ambitious handheld PC gaming device from Valve. With a deep library of compatible games ready to go at release, there’s a lot to check out on the Steam Deck. As players look to share the most memorable moments from their experience, let’s look at how you can take screenshots with the Steam Deck.

How to take a screenshot on Steam Deck

To take a screenshot on Steam Deck, press the “Steam” button and R1 simultaneously. This will take an image of whatever is currently displayed on your screen, whether it be gameplay or something in the menus. You can see the screenshots you’ve taken on the Steam Deck in the library.

The screenshot button on the Steam Deck is one of the device’s several shortcuts. Here are all of the shortcut controls available on the Steam Deck:

Steam + B (long press) - Force game shutdown

Steam + X - Show keyboard

Steam + L1 - Toggle magnifier

Steam + R1 - Take screenshot

Steam + L2 (soft pull) - Right mouse click

Steam + R2 (soft pull) - Left mouse click

Steam + Right Stick Button - Joystick mouse

Steam + Right Touchpad - As mouse

Steam + Right Touchpad Button - Left mouse click

Steam + Left Stick Up - Screen brightness up

Steam + Left Stick Down - Screen brightness down

Steam + Right D-Pad button - Enter key

Steam + Down D-Pad button - Tab Key

Steam + Left D-Pad button - Escape key

It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with these controls if you plan on spending a lot of time with the Steam Deck.

That’s how you can take screenshots on the Steam Deck. Being able to screenshot is an integral part of the social aspect of modern gaming, and pretty much all modern gaming hardware features a simple way to screenshot what’s on your display. If you’re still curious about the Steam Deck, consider checking out our review. There are also detailed videos of the new device over on the Shacknews YouTube channel.