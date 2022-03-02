Apple 'Peek Performance' Special Event announced for March 8 Apple's latest Special Event will take place next week.

Apple routinely holds Special Events to announce the latest developments in its growing line-up of products and services. It’s been some months since we’ve heard the tech company talk at length, but that’s set to change soon. Following a build-up of speculation, Apple has announced a Special Event for next week, titled “Peek Performance”

Apple announced its latest Special Event as it usually does, by sending out digital invites. Taking place on March 8 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Apple will reveal what’s next for its products and services. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, posted a video along with the announcement that teases the stage at Apple Park that the event will be broadcasted from.

As for what exactly to expect from the upcoming Apple Special Event, it’s currently unclear. We know that Apple likes to be punny with its event names, and “Peek Performance” certainly falls within those parameters. There’s been speculation about a new mid-generation iPhone reveal, as well as new accessories for the manufacturer’s suite of devices.

Last year’s Apple spring event took place in April and saw the reveal of the new iPad Pro, AppleTV 4K remote control, and AirTags.

We’re just under a week away from the next Apple Special Event. Whatever Tim Cook and company have up their sleeves, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.