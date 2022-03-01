New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch Online adds Missions & Rewards

Nintendo Switch Online members can now earn digital and physical rewards by engaging with the service.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo Switch Online provides players with access to a catalog of older games as well as some DLC content and of course, the ability to play games online with players around the world. Nintendo has continued to incentivise players to sign up for the service, and has added new Missions and Rewards as a way of encouraging players to further engage with Nintendo Switch Online.

In a news post to the Nintendo website, the company outlined the new Membership and Rewards program available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Within the Nintendo Switch Online app, players can find different Missions to complete. This includes things like playing a specific title, a game from a certain console, or simply backing up your save data. Completing Missions will reward players with My Nintendo Platinum Points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

On the Missions and Rewards section of the NSO app, players can find an assortment of digital and physical goodies that they can redeem their Platinum Points for. This includes icon pieces so that you can make your own unique profile picture, as well as backgrounds, wallpapers, cards, and even some in-game content for titles like Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Nintendo has continued to add new content and features to Nintendo Switch Online to entice users to sign up for and engage with the service. Recently, the company began to provide access to paid-DLC at no additional charge with the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise. For the latest Nintendo Switch news, you’ll want to stick with us right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

