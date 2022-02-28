New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - February 28, 2022

Let's close out February with one more edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Gible and Fuecoco

Can't wait to play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and see what Fuecoco evolves into!

Handsome Squidward toast

This qualifies as food art.

Power Rangers Sifu mod

Okay, this has some damn potential.

Will Smith takes home a SAG Award

Congratulations to a legend.

The beautiful horror of Elden Ring's open world

There's beauty in horror.

Fuecoco has some fuego drip

His outfit is, wait for it...  fire.

The power of Swensons

What I would give for a Galley Boy right now...

Starlink sattelites delivered to Ukraine

Okay, this is great.

An uncanny success in Elden Ring

One more Elden Ring clip for the road, this one is brilliant.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia thinks it would be cool if you voted for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola