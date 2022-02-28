Evening Reading - February 28, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings fantasy flare to a familiar formula
- Semiconductor firms don't expect Russia's attack on Ukraine to affect supply
- Pac-Man Museum+ brings 14 games from the series' history together in May 2022
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get rollback netcode on PS4 & PC post-launch
- Sid Meier believes gameplay is 'critical' to making NFTs work
- F-Zero almost had a Virtual Boy spin-off named Zero Racers
- Tokyo Game Show 2022 is returning as a physical event
- Forza Horizon 5 to add sign language accessibility support this week
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Gible and Fuecoco
The moment I saw Fuecoco I couldn't resist rushing this together. 🦈🔥— ❄️IceArtz❄️ (@IceArtz) February 27, 2022
#Pokemon #animation #characteranimation pic.twitter.com/VhCgKc0jrW
Can't wait to play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and see what Fuecoco evolves into!
Handsome Squidward toast
yo why tf this bread look like handsome squidward pic.twitter.com/sT0gU6B3s7— your pal Benny (@bennygummm) February 26, 2022
This qualifies as food art.
Power Rangers Sifu mod
These mods really elevate the game. #sifu #PowerRangers #mods #pc pic.twitter.com/wLn56z24rT— Devil Artemis Animation 🇩🇴 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) February 28, 2022
Okay, this has some damn potential.
Will Smith takes home a SAG Award
So well deserved. Will Smith takes home his first Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/gD6I4GTVLs— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022
Congratulations to a legend.
The beautiful horror of Elden Ring's open world
minor Elden Ring Spoilers— JoeLongBalls (@JoeLongBalls) February 27, 2022
this game is the funniest fucking game ever pic.twitter.com/uqw2mUOXr5
There's beauty in horror.
Fuecoco has some fuego drip
Fuecoco in drip! 🔥🐊 pic.twitter.com/lLp0WvlRFX— ☃️ V I N N Y ❄️ (@LuxarianArtist) February 28, 2022
His outfit is, wait for it... fire.
The power of Swensons
i traveled across the country and i think he was more excited about the @SwensonsDriveIn galley boy than he was to see me pic.twitter.com/clGwqbzLmm— Sarah (@sarah_shriber) February 28, 2022
What I would give for a Galley Boy right now...
Starlink sattelites delivered to Ukraine
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022
Okay, this is great.
An uncanny success in Elden Ring
THE MOST INSANE THING TO HAPPEN TO ME IN A VIDEO GAMWE IM SCREAMING.... #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/AhL1CzZp1Y— andy (derogatory) (@andysolxiv) February 28, 2022
One more Elden Ring clip for the road, this one is brilliant.
