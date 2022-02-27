Weekend Discussion - February 27, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a brutally challenging sudoku today where the only constraint are a few thermometers, where the digits have to increase along the line.

Several early-game things you should do in Elden Ring

It's VaatiVidya's time to shine. I'm sure he's hard at work sorting out all manner of lore videos, but for now he's given us a lovely video that details some of the things you ought to do when you start the game.

Let's learn about the universe

Come with me as we learn about the universe. We'll start at the tip of the iceberg, with some fundamental basics, and then work our way down to the deeper, more complex ideas and theories. This sort of stuff is incredibly exciting.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

How good is Elden Ring?

This game is phenomenal.

Never forget your pocket sand

Do you keep it loose in your pocket or inside a little bag?

Some more Elden Ring goodness

My doctor loves video games, here was yesterdays interaction:



Me: You excited for Elden Ring?"

Doc: Are you kidding me? I'm counting down the hours.

Me: I think I'm gonna get it.

Doc: Given I'm currently writing you anti anxiety medication, I medically can't recommend Elden Ring — sam🎈 @ elden ring (@sambbury) February 25, 2022

All I want to do is dive back into Elden Ring.

It's the same conversation

And they cycle continues. Yes, I lived through it. Many did complain about Halo 3 at the time pic.twitter.com/hGPHRRnCJK — KevinKoolx (@KevinKoolxHalo) February 27, 2022

How would you rank the Halo titles?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. You can see more photos of Rad and other lovely pets over on Shackpets! Upload photos of your own adorable pet, challenge other pets, and vote on which one is cuter!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.