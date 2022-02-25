Xur's location & wares for February 25, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur can be found this week as well as what he's selling in Destiny 2.

It's Friday, and that means that the traveling merchant Xur is back in Destiny 2. The Agent of the Nine carries some exclusive weapons and gear, which you'll be able to pick up with Legendary Shards. Let's find out where Xur is and what they're selling.

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that their inventory always features Exotic gear. They only accept Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for February 18, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Sunshot

Doom Fang Pauldron

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 48

Lucky Pants

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 6 Strength - 6 Total - 48

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 22 Intellect - 2 Strength - 2 Total - 50



We recommend you pick up the Exotic weapon and armor piece (for your class) that Xur is selling if you don’t already own it. You never know when a new patch is going to swing the balance of an item in the right direction, or when that one specific piece of gear will come in handy. There’s also no way of knowing if you’ll have the chance to acquire it again anytime soon. If you still have some shards, it may be worth getting the other items too and putting them in your vault if you start a new character on one of the other classes so you don't have to start from scratch.

For the big Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check out Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.