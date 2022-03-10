ShackStream: Heading to Adelaide, Australia, with Shack Air We continue our Qantas flight towards the Australian west coast this week as our destination is the city of Adelaide.

Last flight, we began our journey across Australia by departing from Shellharbour, a small airport near Sydney, and flew our Airbus A32Nx to Melbourne. This week, we'll continue our course due west. Our destination is Adelaide, the capital of South Australia and the country's fifth-largest city. Along the way, we'll see if we can pick up any ATC coverage from VatSim, provided we don't experience the type of technical issues we had last week.

We'll be flying in the excellent freeware add-on Airbus A32Nx from Flybywire and sporting a special 100 years Qantas livery available from Flightsim.to. If you missed the first leg of our flight last week, you can catch up on the VOD below. If anyone wants to fly along our stream or check out the flight for themselves, this is the flight plan we've filed:

YMML/16 NEVIS7 NEVIS H345 DRINA DRIN9Z YPAD/GULLY.I23-Y

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!