New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 161

Time to continue our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough. Will our heroes take another step towards defeating the emperor?

Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be getting back into our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough. Last episode, we made our way through the Arena as well as dealing with Fynn Castle. Tonight, we'll have to make our way to Mysidia, as Hilda is concerned that Minwu traveled there and hasn't returned. If it's anything like the last few locations, there will be some team building in our future! In Fynn Castle, we got our hands on the White Mask and we'll need the other mask to gain entry into Mysidia tower, so that's our next mission. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, will the team of Steve, Bryan, and Kitty take another step towards defeating the emperor? Find out after a new Skankcore64 episode, where the Nintendo 64 library is going down one game at a time, thanks to Bryan!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET as well as next week. Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Metroid playthrough and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola