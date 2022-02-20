Weekend Discussion - February 20, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Dunkey's got a new Fortnite video

Having played all of 2 minutes of Fortnite, this is precisely what I thought it was like, right down to it being populated by children. This is just too funny. They're getting extremely upset being voted out in Fortnite's knock-off Among Us mode.

Countdown!

Have you seen much of Countdown or even the 8 Out of 10 Cats version? It's incredibly hilarious. What surprises me is that these comedians are funny and clever. The time crunch of having to do maths and anagrams would be too much for me.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a beautiful looking sudoku today. It involves quite a few different constraints, including killer cages, palindrome lines and more.

Flying into Heathrow

Amazing - here’s my friend Captain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 🇶🇦✈️ in #StormEunice 💨 at a windy London Heathrow Airport today…a side-by-side video with BigJet TV’s 🚨 now famous commentary 😆👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lVGJzsBo8m — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 18, 2022

I cannot even begin to imagine the stress of landing a plane, let alone in crosswinds.

Cadbury's Gorilla ad

Cadbury's ‘Gorilla’. EXPLAINED.



A thread explaining one of the most entertaining ads of all time. pic.twitter.com/fzIc7FM4mO — Uncle Bernbach (@unclebernbach) February 18, 2022

Did this gorilla ad ever air in the United States?

No Destiny competitor in sight

Destiny is the industry’s most polished and best playing “MMO” FPS RPG. The franchise is on its 8th year and viable competition still isn’t on the horizon. Wild. — Gothalion (@Gothalion) February 19, 2022

Remember when people would talk about the next "Halo killer" well there's no word of that for Bungie's latest massive success.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/XMw1zrRX9X — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 19, 2022

I love this episode. Hank winds up breaking his nose during football practice and then gets all precious about his new nose.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves finding a bit of sunlight and having a snooze, especially during winter.

What are you up to this weekend?