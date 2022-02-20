New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - February 20, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Dunkey's got a new Fortnite video

Having played all of 2 minutes of Fortnite, this is precisely what I thought it was like, right down to it being populated by children. This is just too funny. They're getting extremely upset being voted out in Fortnite's knock-off Among Us mode.

Countdown!

Have you seen much of Countdown or even the 8 Out of 10 Cats version? It's incredibly hilarious. What surprises me is that these comedians are funny and clever. The time crunch of having to do maths and anagrams would be too much for me.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a beautiful looking sudoku today. It involves quite a few different constraints, including killer cages, palindrome lines and more.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Flying into Heathrow

I cannot even begin to imagine the stress of landing a plane, let alone in crosswinds.

Cadbury's Gorilla ad

Did this gorilla ad ever air in the United States?

No Destiny competitor in sight

Remember when people would talk about the next "Halo killer" well there's no word of that for Bungie's latest massive success.

King of the Hill screens

I love this episode. Hank winds up breaking his nose during football practice and then gets all precious about his new nose.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

