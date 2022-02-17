ShackStream: Horizon Forbidden West launch day gameplay We're going live with some launch day gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West!

Horizon Forbidden West is the highly-anticipated sequel to Guerrilla Games’ 2017 action adventure game. Continuing Aloy’s journey, this follow-up brings new enemies, locations, and challenges. We’ll be jumping in to start our own adventure and invite you to come join us! We’ll be streaming the opening hours of Horizon Forbidden West soon.

We’ll be streaming Horizon Forbidden West over on the Shacknews Twitch channel tonight at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. Join Donovan as he explores the opening bits of Aloy’s latest journey, with the help of Managing Editor Bill Lavoy, who reviewed the game for Shacknews.

Our stream will start with a fresh save, so you don’t have to worry about any late game content being spoiled here. We’re also going in with fresh eyes, experiencing the story for the first time. Feel free to drop by and hit us with any burning questions or comments that you may have about the game.

Horizon Forbidden West has begun to release around the world, and we’re excited to jump in and see what the latest PlayStation-exclusive game has in-store. If you’re jumping into the game and find yourself needing some help, Shacknews has what you need over on our dedicated topic page.