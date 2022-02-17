Evening Reading - February 17, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Horizon Forbidden West review: Big machine
- Mina the Hollower feels like a love letter to top-down handheld adventures
- Dune: Spice Wars looks like the modern battle for Arrakis we've waited for
- Bobby Kotick has two secret companies that donate to political campaigns
- Game Worker Alliance gives statement following Raven Software NLRB hearing
- Activist investor wants Hasbro to spin off Wizards of the Coast
- Nacon to acquire Daedalic Entertainment for around $60 million
- Embracer Group addresses Dead Island 2, hints at possible release by March 2023
- Session rides with realistic skating ahead of 1.0 release
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Did you miss it? Today, Simon is tackling a sudoku that is themed around the number 5.
Taskmaster is pretty funny
This British show has quite a lot of clever moments. Looks like fun!
Magic time
This bloke's sleight of hand is incredible.
Elden Ring is almost here
February 17, 2022
It's been so long. The wait is almost over!
Just keep going
February 17, 2022
Tell yourself the things you need to hear.
Bit of anime goodness
Akira (1988) pic.twitter.com/gZDaRahBPR— eccö archive (@3CC0__) February 17, 2022
Animation from the 80s and 90s was so slick.
Some relatable content
A classic pic.twitter.com/O0T8FjAR36— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) February 17, 2022
They're just like us!
Crestfallen warrior has some thoughts
February 17, 2022
Just one big lasagna.
How very alluring
February 17, 2022
I never used those skulls in Dark Souls.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad snoozing! For more adorable photos like this, go and download Shackpets! You can also upload your own pet pictures and challenge other pets!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 17, 2022