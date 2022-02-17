New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Game Worker Alliance gives statement following Raven Software NLRB hearing

GWA speaks to the beginning of the NLRB hearing for Raven Software's union election.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Today marks the beginning of the NRLB hearing for Game Workers Alliance’s petition for a union election. Formed by Raven Software QA workers alongside the CWA, the group announced its intentions to file for a union election after parent company Activision Blizzard failed to officially recognize the union back in January.

Game Workers Alliance and the CWA shared a statement to coincide with the first day of the hearing.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola