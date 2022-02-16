Nintendo launches My Nintendo Store for games and merchandise The new My Nintendo Store is the redesigned online store for games, merch, and more.

Today, Nintendo overhauled its digital shop and introduced the My Nintendo Store, the new online destination for Nintendo fans to buy games, merchandise, accessories, and more. Putting some of the company’s most popular products in one place, this will hopefully provide an improved online shopping experience for Nintendo fans.

The My Nintendo Store went live on February 16, 2022. On the Nintendo website, a new tab for the My Nintendo Store can be found at the top of the screen. The My Nintendo Store is broken up into six categories: Games, Hardware, Merchandise, Store Exclusives, Characters, and Sales & Deals. Everything from the latest Switch games to shirts and hoodies featuring popular Nintendo characters can be found here.

Each category also has its own filters that are meant to ease the search process. Filters include Platform, Price, Series, and several others. Purchases made in the My Nintendo Store will be tied to the buyer's Nintendo account, allowing them to earn bonus rewards from their shopping. Orders totalling over $50 USD will receive free standard shipping.

In addition to physical items, players can also purchase digital goods from the My Nintendo Store. When buying digital Switch games, players will be given a code that can be redeemed on their console.

If you’re an avid Nintendo fan, it’s probably worth checking out what’s new with the My Nintendo. It’s also a good place to add to your rotation if you’ve been looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED. Be sure to stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Nintendo.