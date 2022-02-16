New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

NVIDIA (NVDA) has shared its Q4 2022 earnings report, which beats on both revenue and EPS expectations.
Donovan Erskine
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) released its Q4 2022 earnings report today, revealing its financial performance over the final quarter of the last fiscal year. Good news for shareholders, NVIDIA (NVDA) brought in some impressive numbers, beating both revenue and EPS expectations.

The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings report was released on February 16, 2022. It’s here that we see the company earned $7.64 billion in Q4, which surpasses the expectation of $7.41 billion. Nvidia also raked in $1.32/share, beating the $1.22/share expectation. It’s a big win for NVIDIA and the shareholders alike.

In the earnings report, we also got news on some upcoming business moves. Here NVIDIA shared that it will record a $1.36 billion write down for a breakup fee of the ARM deal. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang provided a quote on the company’s latest earnings report.

Looking at the full fiscal 2022, NVIDIA saw a total revenue of $26.91 billion, which shows a staggering 61 percent increase over the previous year. It’s also stated that “GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $3.85,” signifying a 123 percent jump from the previous year.

NVIDIA will soon hold its Q4 2022 earnings call, where the company will further discuss its latest report. For more on the financial side of the gaming and tech worlds, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

