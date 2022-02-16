NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations NVIDIA (NVDA) has shared its Q4 2022 earnings report, which beats on both revenue and EPS expectations.

NVIDIA (NVDA) released its Q4 2022 earnings report today, revealing its financial performance over the final quarter of the last fiscal year. Good news for shareholders, NVIDIA (NVDA) brought in some impressive numbers, beating both revenue and EPS expectations.

The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings report was released on February 16, 2022. It’s here that we see the company earned $7.64 billion in Q4, which surpasses the expectation of $7.41 billion. Nvidia also raked in $1.32/share, beating the $1.22/share expectation. It’s a big win for NVIDIA and the shareholders alike.

In the earnings report, we also got news on some upcoming business moves. Here NVIDIA shared that it will record a $1.36 billion write down for a breakup fee of the ARM deal. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang provided a quote on the company’s latest earnings report.

We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms. NVIDIA is propelling advances in AI, digital biology, climate sciences, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles and robotics – some of today's most impactful fields. We are entering the new year with strong momentum across our businesses and excellent traction with our new software business models with NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA DRIVE. GTC is coming. We will announce many new products, applications and partners for NVIDIA computing.

Looking at the full fiscal 2022, NVIDIA saw a total revenue of $26.91 billion, which shows a staggering 61 percent increase over the previous year. It’s also stated that “GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $3.85,” signifying a 123 percent jump from the previous year.

NVIDIA will soon hold its Q4 2022 earnings call, where the company will further discuss its latest report.