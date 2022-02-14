Lost Ark PC specs and system requirements Here are the system requirements you'll need to meet in order to run Lost Ark on your PC.

After several years in eastern regions, Lost Ark is now available in western regions, including North America. As players jump into the MMO, they’ll be excited to create their own roster of characters and begin adventuring. However, before players can start their journey through Arkesia, they’ll need to know the game’s specs and requirements so that they can properly run it on their system. Here are the PC specs and system requirements for Lost Ark.

Lost Ark PC specs and system requirements

In order to launch and run Lost Ark on your computer, you’ll need to meet the game’s system minimum system requirements. For a smoother and more enjoyable experience, you’ll want to meet the game’s recommended system requirements.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Those are the minimum and recommended PC specs and system requirements for Lost Ark, as shared by developer Smilegate Entertainment on the game’s Steam page. If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, know that you’re potentially taking a risk if you attempt to launch and run the game.

Now that you know the PC specs and system requirements for Lost Ark on PC, you’re ready to make an educated decision on if you can play the game on your setup or not. If you’re spending a lot of time in Lost Ark, you may also find yourself curious about the game’s maintenance and server status, which we can also help you with. For more on Lost Ark, Shacknews has you covered.