Weekend Discussion - February 13, 2022

Testing D&D's realism

There are a whole lot of stats and information included in D&D, and one of those is walking pace. Though walking between locations can be one of the more mundane parts of the game, it's nevertheless interesting that the process has been included. What's really illuminating about this video is how maintaining a decent walking pace is critical, as is the weather.

Wordle pro tips

Everyone has their different strategies when it comes to Wordle. Do you pick the same word as your starter each day or do you mix it up? Furthermore, do you try and min-max by picking of the "best" or "ideal" words that have been mentioned? It seems like this video tackles some classic Wordle problems and thoughts using maths!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Super Sunday without a bit of sudoku to warm your heart. Today, Simon is doing one of the more tutorial-like videos whereby he helps newcomers to variant sudoku understand what's happening in these unusual looking puzzles.

Witch Queen prep

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is almost here. Like, it's just around the corner. If you're not already starting to sweat, now is the time. This video goes into some of the core things you should consider doing in preparation for The Witch Queen, especially if you're looking to get raid ready.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

King of the Hill meme

I'm glad Nancy eventually decided to be faithful to Dale.

Love a good Twitter joke

acab includes the detective agency my kid started with their friend at school today — well hung mum (@MILFMUNNEE) February 11, 2022

Kids playing cops and robbers? The rule remains.

IT'S A NEW SPORT

I feel like this event was born out of a lie that got out of hand.. pic.twitter.com/JFFpWvtjzq — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) February 11, 2022

I can see the scene in my head. Comedy gold.

Kirby has a big mouth

kirby pic.twitter.com/xjVEfvGybC — Alex M-O | Wishlist Rune Fencer Illyia! (@AMO_Crate) February 11, 2022

Would you be happy to be in the bus?

Kirby is the impostor!

