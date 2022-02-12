Jokes 'N Joysticks episode 1: Portugal. The Man

Today is a big day for Shacknews’ livestreams. We’re debuting a very cool show that we hope you’ll enjoy. We’ve teamed up with former Stimulus Games competitors and comedians extraordinaire Johnny Taylor and Keith Lowell Jensento bring you a brand new show where we invite celebrities to play their favorite video games with us. We’re calling the show Jokes ‘N Joysticks and our first guests ever are Portugal. The Man and they’re in the mood to play some Halo Infinite!

If you wanna hang out with Johnny, Keith, and the band, you’ll have to tune into our official Shacknews Twitch channel to do so. You can check out the embedded player below to catch all the action but if you want to chat with everyone you’ll need to head over to the Twitch page and log in to your account there. Everything gets going at 12:00p.m. PST/3:00p.m. EST today (February 12, 2022). So hopefully you can tune in to catch all the action!

We really appreciate all the love and support you show our Twitch programming and hope you keep tuning in to all of our content. If you want to help support the shows we make you can do so by giving us a follow or sub on our Twitch channel. Perhaps you’ve got Amazon Prime? If you do, you can connect your Amazon and Twitch accounts for one free sub a month. You might as well give it to the hardworking folks here at Shacknews, right? Regardless of whether or not you do any of that we hope you enjoy episode one of Jokes ‘N Joysticks today!