Evening Reading - February 11, 2022

Greetings and salutations to everybody here at Shacknews! It's been another exciting week across the gaming world. Before you strap on the beer helmet for the Super Bowl or go out to that expensive restaurant for Valentine's Day, let's jump into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The folks at 3DRealms and Pet Project Games first alerted us about this new sci-fi horror shooter late last year. Well, don't feel left out, console players. It's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, too!

Who likes tentacles? Who likes them in VR? This will be the game for you! The latest Devolver Digital joint puts you in the role of a village's friendly tentacle monster, tasking you with doing random odd jobs in this physics-based puzzler for Quest and Steam VR. Tentacular is coming soon!

The wait for Horizon Forbidden West is almost over. Check out the trailer and wait patiently, because it's out next week! We'll have plenty of coverage on this here at Shacknews, so stay tuned!

Lock in those drops, Spartans! All weekend long during #HCSAnaheim2022 we've got a fresh set of Twitch Drops for you to add to your armory. Get a rundown of what's up for grabs - and, how to redeem it all, over on Halo Waypoint.



🏆 https://t.co/QQfmI9eqyT pic.twitter.com/Zt8E0a4Nu3 — Halo (@Halo) February 11, 2022

Lastly, in the world of electronic sports, make sure to tie your Halo Waypoint and Twitch accounts together. Then tune into DreamHack Anaheim this weekend for some Halo Infinite cosmetics!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

GOTTA GO FAST to the Super Bowl!

If you can't wait for the game on Sunday, here's a look at the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ad that's set to air during the game. Enjoy another peek at Idris Elba's Knuckles.

And speaking of Sonic...

GOTTA GO FAST through my colon

YALL I am losing my mind this was share not to long ago! WERE getting gummy bears and freaking sonic cereal What a year to be a sonic fan yall ! #sega #sonicnews #SonicTheHedgehog #HYPE #Foodies pic.twitter.com/A3HPbeCCRV — ✨SONICJENNY ✨ (@SONICJENNY) February 11, 2022

Will it taste better or worse than Nintendo cereal? I mean, with honey and marshmallows, how bad could it be?

No, we still aren't done with Kirby memes

Madden would be proud pic.twitter.com/nKXT3NPrQf — Chandana එක Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) February 11, 2022

BOOM!

Are you surprised we somehow got a Destiny reference out of this?

It's the Silent Hill sequel the world demands and is just as likely to happen as the one with Norman Reedus.

OBJECTION!

Refresh... refresh...

when Twitter is down for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/qiWbkRk2Nf — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 11, 2022

Coincidentally, the world lived in harmony for exactly 10 minutes today.

Cave Johnson will burn your house down

This @will_santino cartoon is kinda hitting me hard. pic.twitter.com/5olTOr6Zne — Paul Tobin (@PaulTobin) February 9, 2022

"When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don't want your damn lemons! What the hell am I supposed to do with these? Demand to see life's manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am? I'm the man who’s gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I'm gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!"

Checking in on Day 1 of King of Fighters XV

I have KOFXV online and offline match videos and a couple of combo videos live on my channel!



Check these Ash combos though



Ash Combos - https://t.co/pGeNBnC535

Matches - https://t.co/MtbLh82R7T pic.twitter.com/JRGqH6ZxGh — Reynald Tacsuan @Home (@ReynaldJT) February 11, 2022

Reynaldjt is one of the best there is, so you'll want to check out his channel for some KOF fun.

"Are you ok?"

First and foremost special thanks to @SNKPofficial and @KochMediaUS for providing me with a review copy of King of Fighters XV



AND NOW! Here’s a preview of some of Yuri’s new sauce! Full vid will be up tonight! pic.twitter.com/IHIxSvj3Cn — Rizzy🌙 (@IgnantRizzy) February 11, 2022

Some of Yuri's air shenanigans at work.

Don't forget that we have more than a few videos ourselves over on the Shacknews channel!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

So you might have heard that "Limitless" Keith Lee popped up on this week's AEW Dynamite. He then proceeded to do THIS:

That naturally reminded people of THIS:

Well, let it be known that Keith Lee is a man of the people.

ALL RIGHT ALL RIGHT ALREADY!!



...



......



.....We'll call it the "Uncle Phil Biel." — All E Leet (@RealKeithLee) February 11, 2022

This is one of the best tributes to the late James Avery that I can think of.

Tonight in video game music

Tonight, we're checking in on a fresh new face in the cover world. Neon X graces us with this blend of the Super Mario World underground and castle themes. It is quite spectacular.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into a busy weekend. Choose your own adventure: Super Bowl or Valentine's Day? Or both? Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!