ShackStream: River City Girls Zero giveaway and Q&A with Director Adam Tierney

It’s Friday night and we’re ready to rumble! We’ve got an extra special treat for you today to help get your weekend off to a butt-kicking start! Not only are we going to be taking a look at River City Girls Zero, we’ve also got the game’s director, Adam Tierney, stopping by to chat with us. We’ll be discussing River City Girls Zero and just about everything else that WayForward is getting up to these days as well. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got a Standard Edition and a Classic Edition of River City Girls Zero to give away during the show? Because we totally do thanks to our pals over at Limited Run Games!

The whole thing is going down starting today at 2:45p.m. PST/5:45p.m. EST. You can catch the entire broadcast over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel or, if you prefer, you can watch everything unfold in the embedded broadcaster below. Though you will need to head over to the Twitch channel and log in there if you want a chance to ask Adam any questions about River City Girls Zero and WayForward or if you want a shot at winning a copy of the Standard or Classic Edition of the game.

No matter how you choose to watch, we hope you enjoy today’s special stream. We really appreciate you all tuning in to catch all our wacky hijinks! If you dig what we’re doing we’d encourage you to give our Twitch channel a follow or, if you’re feeling extra spicy, why not give us a sub. If you happen to have Amazon Prime you even get one free Twitch sub a month as long as your accounts are connected and we have no problem at all taking money from Jeff Bezos. We’ll see you all at 2:45p.m. PST/5:45p.m. EST for some River City Girls Zero!