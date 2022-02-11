The Problem with Jon Stewart is doing a GameStop (GME) episode The AppleTV+ series will have an upcoming episode dedicated to GameStop (GME) and Wall Street.

Former Late Night host Jon Stewart took his sensibilities to AppleTV+ with his original program, The Problem with Jon Stewart. On the show, Stewart dives into and discusses major issues or social topics around the world, informing the platform’s large audience of viewers. In a video teasing some upcoming episodes, it was announced that GameStop (GME) and Wall Street will be the subjects of an upcoming episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Jon Stewart himself took to Twitter to share a video to his viewers in which he confirmed that more episodes of his show are coming to AppleTV+. He teased the topics that fans can expect to see discussed, revealing GameStop has one of the headliners. “We got Wall Street and a little GameStop,” Stewart said. It’s unclear if there will be two separate episodes with one dedicated to Wall Street and one focused on GameStop, or if they will be lumped together into the same program.

GameStop (GME) has gotten plenty of media attention since the infamous short-squeeze that began in early 2021. To this day, GameStop and its stock continues to be a hot topic of discussion in financial circles. With the unique flavor that Jon Stewart brings to his programs, it will be interesting to see what angle he takes on the GameStop saga.

New episodes of The Problem with Jon Stewart will begin airing on March 3 on AppleTV+. However, it’s not clear if the GameStop episode will be the season opener, or if fans will have to wait a bit longer to get Stewart’s take on one of the craziest stories in the stock market. Either way, you can expect timely updates on the biggest GameStop stories right here on Shacknews.