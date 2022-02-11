Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 11: Riders Republic free weekend

With the Winter Olympics happening right now, extreme sports might be at the forefront of your mind. Fortunately, there's a game that might scratch that itch. It's Riders Republic, one of the better games of 2021. If you're not convinced, there's a free weekend going down right now for PlayStation and Xbox owners, so grab your skis, your snowboard, or whatever else and dive in!
Elsewhere, depending on your perspective, this is either Valentine's Day weekend or Super Bowl weekend. If you're looking at this as Valentine's Day weekend, you're going to want some games to play with your significant other. Even if you don't want to spend money, PlayStation has you covered. There are free weekends lined up for NBA 2K22, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Monster Hunter World and you do not need a PlayStation Plus membership to participate. If you're more into football, you'll want to check out the Sports Sale over at Xbox, which has the best of the EA sports franchises, as well as non-ball sports like Descenders.
Nintendo has a few major sales happening this weekend, too. Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version are both on sale, as is the full Activision Blizzard catalog on Switch. Yes, that includes Diablo 2: Resurrected.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse - FREE!
- Aground - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Vanguard [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Xbox Series X] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Backbone - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tunche - $13.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.24 (67% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $7.99 (60% off)
- Anodyne 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale.
- Anime Month
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (90% off)
- Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Revolution - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $59.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/13)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Sports Sale
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $18.74 (25% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Sports Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - $4.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - FREE WEEKEND until 2/14! (No PS Plus subscription required)
- Monster Hunter World - FREE WEEKEND until 2/14 (No PS Plus subscription required)
- Various DLCs and add-ons are on sale all weekend! Find the full list of deals in the PlayStation Add-On Sale.
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/13)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.19 (44% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/14, no PS Plus subscription required)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Critics' Choice Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics - $7.49 (50% off)
- Chroma Squad - $3.74 (75% off)
- Stick it to the Man - $1.99 (75% off)
- Simulacra - $7.79 (40% off)
- Grow Home - $3.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Planet Coaster [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- UFC 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $44.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Loves is in the Air Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Activision Blizzard Winter Savings
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $26.79 (33% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City Cloud Version - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cozy Grove - $11.19 (25% off)
- Monopoly + Monopoly Madness - $29.99 (40% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $17.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
- Worms Rumble - $3.74 (75% off)
- Astrologaster - $5.99 (40% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (88% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 11: Riders Republic free weekend