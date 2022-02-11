Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 11: Riders Republic free weekend

With the Winter Olympics happening right now, extreme sports might be at the forefront of your mind. Fortunately, there's a game that might scratch that itch. It's Riders Republic, one of the better games of 2021. If you're not convinced, there's a free weekend going down right now for PlayStation and Xbox owners, so grab your skis, your snowboard, or whatever else and dive in!

Elsewhere, depending on your perspective, this is either Valentine's Day weekend or Super Bowl weekend. If you're looking at this as Valentine's Day weekend, you're going to want some games to play with your significant other. Even if you don't want to spend money, PlayStation has you covered. There are free weekends lined up for NBA 2K22, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Monster Hunter World and you do not need a PlayStation Plus membership to participate. If you're more into football, you'll want to check out the Sports Sale over at Xbox, which has the best of the EA sports franchises, as well as non-ball sports like Descenders.

Nintendo has a few major sales happening this weekend, too. Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version are both on sale, as is the full Activision Blizzard catalog on Switch. Yes, that includes Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.