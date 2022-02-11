Metroid Dread Ver. 2.0.0 patch notes add Rookie and Dread modes Nintendo has released the patch notes for Metroid Dread Ver. 2.0.0.

Metroid Dread was not only one of the standout Switch games of last year, but one of the most notable releases across any platform in 2021. Since then, Nintendo has continued to tweak the experience with updates, squashing bugs and addressing glaring issues with the game. Patch Ver. 2.0.0 has been released, and adds new difficulty modes to Metroid Dread.

Nintendo released the patch notes for Metroid Dread Ver. 2.0.0. following the latest Nintendo Direct, where it was originally revealed. The update is live now and free for owners of the game on Switch.

New Difficulties Available

Rookie Mode has been added to the game. This is a mode suited towards new players, with the following adjustments:

Dropped items from enemies now replenish greater amounts when picked-up.

Damage received from Boss attacks has been lowered.

Destructible Boss projectiles have been made easier to break than usual (excluding some attacks).

Increased number of missiles available when beginning game.

Made the finishing counters when defeating some Bosses easier to perform.

Selected when starting a New Game, and choosing "Select Difficulty."

Dread Mode has been added to the game. This is an extremely high-difficulty mode, where any damage taken from enemies or traps will lead to an instant Game Over.

Can be selected after clearing HARD MODE, when beginning a New Game, and choosing “SELECT DIFFICULTY”.

New Details Added to Results Screen

Several new details have been added to the results screen that appears after clearing the game. These new details will not appear, however, for game files that were started prior to updating the game.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where Samus sliding down a surface and touching a frozen enemy would force the game to close, after the message “The software was closed because an error occurred” appears.

Made several other fixes to improve playability and enjoyment of game.

Demo Update

The following updates to the “Metroid Dread DEMO” are also now available (Ver. 2.0.0).

The scale of the playable area has been expanded, with the Corpius boss fight now being available.

Added “ROOKIE MODE”, a mode suited towards new players, where dropped items from enemies now replenish a greater amount, and bosses’ attack power has been lowered.

Added “SELECT DIFFICULTY” options when beginning the demo.

Those are the patch notes for Metroid Dread Ver. 2.0.0.