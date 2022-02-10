Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 53 Find your seats and get ready for a fun session of film and television discussion with Pop! Goes the Culture!

Happy Thursday, everyone! It's time for another episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly show where we discuss the most interesting stories in film and television. Hosts Donovan and Greg have an exciting slate of topics for today's show, so let's get into it!

Episode 53 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Futurama is coming back, yay! John DiMaggio isn't involved and they're going to recast Bender, no! We'll dig into that drama and how it will impact the series reboot. We'll also chat up those newly released Oscar nominations, and you can probably expect a lengthy rant from Greg about why he hates award shows.

Thank you for hanging out and talking shop with us this week and every other week. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 53 of Pop! Goes the Culture!