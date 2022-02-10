How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test Here's how you can sign up for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test.

During the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, the company announced Nintendo Switch Sports, the latest iteration of the iconic Wii Sports series. Set to launch for the hybrid console on April 29, this variety sports game features Bowling, Tennis, Volleyball, and more. Ahead of the Spring launch, fans will have the chance to play Nintendo Switch Sports early with a free Online Play Test. Let’s look at how you can sign up for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test.

How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test

Players can sign up for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test on the Nintendo website. Registration opens on February 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The Online Play Test will run from February 18-20. Although the Online Play Test is free, players will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to participate.

Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test times

February 18: 7 - 7:45 p.m. PT

February 19: 3 - 3:45 a.m. PT

February 19: 11 - 11:45 a.m. PT

February 19: 7 - 7:45 p.m. PT

February 20: 3 - 3:45 a.m. PT

During the Online Play Test, players will get to play Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara. The primary purpose of this test is for Nintendo to “evaluate various technical aspects and help improve the quality of the game.” Nintendo games aren't typically known for their robust online functionality, so it’s interesting to see the developer looking to make improvements in that department. For fans, it means getting to go hands-on with the game a couple months before its proper launch.

That’s how you can sign up for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test. If you’re curious about the other games revealed during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, we’ve got that as well.