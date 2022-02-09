Evening Reading - February 9, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

There was a Nintendo Direct today!

What did you think of the presentation?

Lightning McKirby

Kerchow!

The new Mario Kart DLC looks great!

Mario Kart 9 is looking sick pic.twitter.com/8HuogdDHUB — APLE | Mari 🍎✨ (@marikyuutie) February 9, 2022

This car is definitely the new meta.

Cone Mouth Player

My favorite media player pic.twitter.com/gfSMXYo5xF — Jan Ochoa (@_janjerome) February 9, 2022

I don't remember VLC looking like this?

R.I.P. Shaymin

he didn't ask for anything pic.twitter.com/M73TX3T51h — The Last Dialga (@TheLastDialga) February 9, 2022

A Hippowdon's gotta eat.

Mother 3 would fit perfectly on Switch

Mother 3 pic.twitter.com/QfQGoBNkPZ — Zion Grassl ⏩ GDC (@ZionDood) February 9, 2022

Maybe some day.

Obi-Wan Kenobi poster

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR — Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022

We'll probably discuss this on PGTC tomorrow.

Shoutout to Johnny Knoxville

compilation of johnny knoxville eating shit made by flamejob on tumblr pic.twitter.com/sZuJiGmvNs — catherine (@catscarlett) February 7, 2022

The man is a living legend in my eyes.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.