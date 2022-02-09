Evening Reading - February 9, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo Direct February 2022: All announcements, trailers, & reveals
- Zynga (ZNGA) Q4 2021 earnings results miss revenue and EPS expectations
- Dark Souls PVP servers to remain offline through Elden Ring launch
- Watch the Wolf Among Us 2 reveal livestream here
- Meta threatens Facebook shutdown in Europe, leaders respond they'd be better off
- Geomagnetic storm knocks out 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites a day after launch
- Commonwealth Games will test run its first esports competition in 2022
- Building a better Madden to honor the legend
- Ghost of Tsushima's latest update includes Horizon Forbidden West armor
- Esports tournament schedule for 2022
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
There was a Nintendo Direct today!
What did you think of the presentation?
Lightning McKirby
kirchow pic.twitter.com/opoxdT9EPS— - ̗̀ ᴍɪᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ ̖́ - (@meeshell_t) February 9, 2022
Kerchow!
The new Mario Kart DLC looks great!
Mario Kart 9 is looking sick pic.twitter.com/8HuogdDHUB— APLE | Mari 🍎✨ (@marikyuutie) February 9, 2022
This car is definitely the new meta.
Cone Mouth Player
My favorite media player pic.twitter.com/gfSMXYo5xF— Jan Ochoa (@_janjerome) February 9, 2022
I don't remember VLC looking like this?
R.I.P. Shaymin
he didn't ask for anything pic.twitter.com/M73TX3T51h— The Last Dialga (@TheLastDialga) February 9, 2022
A Hippowdon's gotta eat.
Mother 3 would fit perfectly on Switch
Mother 3 pic.twitter.com/QfQGoBNkPZ— Zion Grassl ⏩ GDC (@ZionDood) February 9, 2022
Maybe some day.
Obi-Wan Kenobi poster
Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR— Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022
We'll probably discuss this on PGTC tomorrow.
Shoutout to Johnny Knoxville
compilation of johnny knoxville eating shit made by flamejob on tumblr pic.twitter.com/sZuJiGmvNs— catherine (@catscarlett) February 7, 2022
The man is a living legend in my eyes.
