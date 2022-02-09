Trash Sailors dev talks about getting down and dirty on the open sea Collect and recycle trash to keep your raft afloat in Trash Sailors.

If you’re looking for a fun co-op adventure to dive into, look no further than Trash Sailors. There’s a whole ocean of reasons why Trash Sailors is a blast from its charming hand-drawn art style to its turbulent waters packed with trash.

If you’re eager to learn more about the game, Shacknews’s own Greg Burke recently sat down with one of the game’s developers, Piotr Karski, to find out more about the game’s development and what players can expect from the adventurous world of Trash Sailors.

The interview opens with developer Piotr Karski explaining that Trash Sailors is a game he developed with his girlfriend Veronika, along with a few others. Trash Sailors is described as a co-op multiplayer game that can be enjoyed by up to four players.

It’s currently available on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will be available on consoles such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in 2022. Piotr notes the idea for Trash Sailors came after playing a few beloved indie games, which led to the decision to combine the mechanics the team liked the most from these games.

The visual aesthetic of Trash Sailors may feel familiar to some, and there’s a good reason for this as Piotr explains how his girlfriend Veronika did all of the graphics, and was inspired by games like The Flame in the Flood and Don’t Starve.

The core gameplay of Trash Sailors consists of the player floating along on a raft made of trash, collecting trash from the water, and recycling it so that it can be used to build and customize your raft, among other things.

Piotr notes trash can be used to fill the engine, load canons, and make repairs to the raft. While trash is the main resource of the game, there are other resources to play around with such as screws which can be used to buy upgrades and fun cosmetic items like clothes.

Piotr comments that there are four different regions to explore in Trash Sailors along with two secret levels, and there’s plenty to do in these areas outside of collecting trash. There are unique hazards to steer your raft around, as well as enemies to keep an eye out for including adorable yet destructive crocodiles, fearsome pirates, toxic sharks, and more.

The rest of the interview offers additional insight into the game, so be sure to check it out in full.