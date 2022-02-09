New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Day 2

The competition continues with day two of our first ever John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Yesterday, we kicked off our John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge, a tournament that sees members of the Shack Staff facing off in the sports game to honor the late great John Madden. After the conclusion of round one, four teams remain. The second round of games will take place today and determine which teams will meet in the Super Bowl!

John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Day 2

Day two of the John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge will start today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET and will be streamed over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Today is the second round of the tournament and features two key matchups:

  • Game 1: TJ Denzer (Chiefs) vs Blake Morse (Raiders)
  • Game 2: Donovan Erskine (Ravens) vs Dennis White (Bears)

The winner of these two matches will go head-to-head tomorrow in the Shack Staff Super Bowl at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET!

It's good to keep in mind that this is all a celebration of the life of John Madden and the influence he had on football and sports gaming culture. The tournament has been quite exciting so far, so you don't want to miss today's double-header.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola