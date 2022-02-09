John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Day 2 The competition continues with day two of our first ever John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge!

Yesterday, we kicked off our John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge, a tournament that sees members of the Shack Staff facing off in the sports game to honor the late great John Madden. After the conclusion of round one, four teams remain. The second round of games will take place today and determine which teams will meet in the Super Bowl!

John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Day 2

Day two of the John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge will start today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET and will be streamed over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Today is the second round of the tournament and features two key matchups:

Game 1: TJ Denzer (Chiefs) vs Blake Morse (Raiders)

Game 2: Donovan Erskine (Ravens) vs Dennis White (Bears)

The winner of these two matches will go head-to-head tomorrow in the Shack Staff Super Bowl at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET!

It's good to keep in mind that this is all a celebration of the life of John Madden and the influence he had on football and sports gaming culture. The tournament has been quite exciting so far, so you don't want to miss today's double-header.