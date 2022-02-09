Samsung Galaxy S22: release date, pre-order & specs Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra including pre-order information, release date, and specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the latest entry in the series of smartphones. Looking to deliver a premier Android experience, those in the market for a new phone this year may be looking at the new Galaxy as a worthy option. On that note, let’s get into what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22, including its release date, specs, and pre-order information.

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be released on February 25, 2022. This is according to the official product listing on Samsung’s website, which confirms that phones will start shipping on that date. Though they may be initially hard to come by in person, we can expect that they will start appearing on shelves around that date as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has three different versions: the S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra. Each of the phones is a bit different under the hood, so let’s look at the specs for each

Spec Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery 3,700mAh 4,50mAh 5,000mAh Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB S Pen No No Yes Resolution Rear: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Tele 3x Optical Zoom.

Front: 40MP (f/2.2) Screen Display 6.1" Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 6.6" Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display7 6.8" Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display7

Samsung Galaxy S22 price and pre-order

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available for pre-order now on Samsung’s official website. Users can opt to pre-order through one of several different carriers as well. The price of the phone depends on which version and storage size you’re looking to buy (all prices in USD).

Samsung Galaxy S22 prices

128GB - $299

256GB - $299 (promotion

Samsung Galaxy S22+ prices

128GB - $499

256GB - $499 (promotion)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra prices

128GB - $499

256GB - $499 (promotion)

512GB - $599

1TB - $899

That's all of the release date, pre-order, price, and spec information you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.