Evening Reading - February 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo shows off a megalopolis under ghostly siege
- OlliOlli World review: Shred-venture time
- Which FromSoftware Soulsborne game is the hardest?
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of February 7, 2022
- Corsair (CRSR) Q4 2021 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Fortnite won't run natively on Steam Deck
- Neverwinter Scaleblight Mythal module now on PC, consoles in March
- PlatinumGames wants to talk to Xbox about a Scalebound revival
- Apple's Tap to Pay feature will allow transactions by tapping iPhones together
- Bandai Namco is developing an 'IP metaverse'
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today's puzzle that Simon tackles is created by a grandmaster!
Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness
The latest ViDoc from Bungie gives players a little bit of insight into what they can expect from the campaign in The Witch Queen. It sounds like it's going to be a truly awesome experience.
Halo Infinite Mythbusters
I remember watching these back in the day for Halo 3, it's great to see the format continue.
A former bank robber discusses heist films
This series continues to deliver the goods. Mr Dyer here gives us his thoughts on infamous bank robbery scenes based on his experience as a bank robber!
King of the Hill meme
February 8, 2022
Not actually from an episode, in case that wasn't obvious.
Puzzle makers are so clever
Fun little trick in the Sunday New York Times crossword yesterday: the central theme clue was "The better of two sci-fi franchises", and regardless of whether you put Star Wars or Star Trek, the crossing clues worked pic.twitter.com/NS4LDxwxxl— ℳatt (@matttomic) February 7, 2022
It's ingenious that there are multiple answers for what could be perceived as hints that are rather limited.
I need more Monday Motivation throughout my week
monday motivation pic.twitter.com/OGagN4YFuD— MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) February 7, 2022
Loop Daddy here to motivate you.
Making video games seems tough
This pretty much describes my weekend. 🙄— Fire Totem Games 🕸 🕷 A Webbing Journey 🌍 🌴 (@FireTotemGames) February 7, 2022
Anybody else was/is strugging with Unity?#gamedev #indiedev #unity3d #Unity pic.twitter.com/x3doAwKebr
It might as well be magic.
An honest look at February in the northern hemisphere
February is the worst month of the year and this man is wonderful pic.twitter.com/vV73ZF2Qn4— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) February 4, 2022
Bit of a dreary day, perfect for a hot beverage and a good book.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad in his iconic sleep position. You can see more photos of Rad snoozing like this over on Shackpets! Download the app, upload photos of your own pet, and challenge other pets! The community votes who they think is cutest, and it might just be your furry friend.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 8, 2022