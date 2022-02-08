New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 8, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's puzzle that Simon tackles is created by a grandmaster!

Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness

The latest ViDoc from Bungie gives players a little bit of insight into what they can expect from the campaign in The Witch Queen. It sounds like it's going to be a truly awesome experience. 

Halo Infinite Mythbusters

I remember watching these back in the day for Halo 3, it's great to see the format continue.

A former bank robber discusses heist films

This series continues to deliver the goods. Mr Dyer here gives us his thoughts on infamous bank robbery scenes based on his experience as a bank robber!

King of the Hill meme

Not actually from an episode, in case that wasn't obvious.

Puzzle makers are so clever

It's ingenious that there are multiple answers for what could be perceived as hints that are rather limited.

I need more Monday Motivation throughout my week

Loop Daddy here to motivate you.

Making video games seems tough

It might as well be magic.

An honest look at February in the northern hemisphere

Bit of a dreary day, perfect for a hot beverage and a good book.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad in his iconic sleep position. You can see more photos of Rad snoozing like this over on Shackpets! Download the app, upload photos of your own pet, and challenge other pets! The community votes who they think is cutest, and it might just be your furry friend.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

