Evening Reading - February 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's puzzle that Simon tackles is created by a grandmaster!

Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness

The latest ViDoc from Bungie gives players a little bit of insight into what they can expect from the campaign in The Witch Queen. It sounds like it's going to be a truly awesome experience.

Halo Infinite Mythbusters

I remember watching these back in the day for Halo 3, it's great to see the format continue.

A former bank robber discusses heist films

This series continues to deliver the goods. Mr Dyer here gives us his thoughts on infamous bank robbery scenes based on his experience as a bank robber!

King of the Hill meme

Not actually from an episode, in case that wasn't obvious.

Puzzle makers are so clever

Fun little trick in the Sunday New York Times crossword yesterday: the central theme clue was "The better of two sci-fi franchises", and regardless of whether you put Star Wars or Star Trek, the crossing clues worked pic.twitter.com/NS4LDxwxxl — ℳatt (@matttomic) February 7, 2022

It's ingenious that there are multiple answers for what could be perceived as hints that are rather limited.

I need more Monday Motivation throughout my week

Loop Daddy here to motivate you.

Making video games seems tough

It might as well be magic.

An honest look at February in the northern hemisphere

February is the worst month of the year and this man is wonderful pic.twitter.com/vV73ZF2Qn4 — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) February 4, 2022

Bit of a dreary day, perfect for a hot beverage and a good book.

