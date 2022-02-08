Season of the Risen will kick off Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Season 16 of Destiny 2 and the first of The Witch Queen expansion finally has a name. Season of the Risen starts the fight against Savathun this month.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will expand upon the Destiny 2 universe with a wealth of new challenges, weapons, gear, mechanics, and narrative. The deadly Savathûn is set to be a threat like nothing Guardians have ever faced before, but that also comes with a new season of further content. That could have been expected, but now it finally has a name. Destiny 2’s Season 16: Season of the Risen will be kicking off as The Witch Queen expansion launches later this February.

Bungie announced the Destiny 2’s new season during a Witch Queen video documentary that premiered on February 8, 2022. Season of the Risen is the name of the latest season that will be kicking off when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches later this February 2022. We also got even further details on the threats that Savathûn will pose to players when they attempt to take the fight to her Throne World. For instance, Savathûn has empowered her minions with the Light and they will be able to utilize it in the ways Guardians have for years. That’s right. Fallen using Titan, Hunter, and Warlock supers.

Some more of the features teased during the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen video documentary included the announcement of gear and weapons. We’ve seen a few of the new exotics that will be coming when The Witch Queen launches, but apparently there will be eight new pieces of Exotic gear overall. There are also revamps to various mechanics, the new Glaive weapons, and so much more.

Bungie has promised that 2022 will bring more to Destiny than any other year. We’ll get to see for ourselves as it kicks off soon enough with the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen later this February. Stay tuned for the latest on the expansion, season, and all of the new upcoming challenges here at Shacknews.