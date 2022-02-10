ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 5 Halo time, baby! Come and watch some high-octane plays as the Shack Staff practice good teamwork.

It wouldn’t be a Thursday night here at Shacknews without a Halo Infinite stream. I’ve got that Friday energy in my bones, which means we’re all in for a powerful stream full of incredible plays. I guarantee it. If you like a bit of Halo in your life, you should come and join the chat at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite livestream will begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and go for a couple of hours. This week, we’ll be jumping into some Big Team Battle now that a lot of the connectivity and networking issues seem to be ironed out. We’ve had a pretty good run of getting games, so hopefully that continues today.

In the event that Big Team Battle doesn’t play nice, you may see us dive into the Fracture: Tenrai event. This limited-time event uses Fiesta to reward players with some samurai-themed armor and cosmetics. Alternatively, you can catch us playing Tactical Slayer – Infinite’s version of the iconic SWAT.

As always, I’d like to thank everyone who comes and watches, joins in the chat, and follows the Shacknews Twitch channel. But I would like to give a super thanks to everyone that subscribes. By connecting your Amazon Prime to Twitch, you can get a free monthly sub that you can throw our way. There’s no additional cost for you and it helps us a whole lot.