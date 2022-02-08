Watch the Destiny 2 ViDoc Light in the Darkness livestream here Join the Bungie devs as they talk about The Witch Queen in the Destiny 2 ViDoc, Light in the Darkness.

The next season of Destiny 2 is almost upon us, and in preparation for The Witch Queen, Bungie is livestreaming one of its iconic ViDocs. This Destiny 2 ViDoc, Light in the Darkness, is going to give Guardians some insight into the next season, the Void subclass updates, weapon crafting, and a lot more. Tune in below to see it unfold.

Destiny 2 ViDoc Light in the Darkness livestream

The Destiny 2 Light in the Darkness ViDoc livestream is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on February 8, 2022. The stream is supposedly going to clock in at just under 15 minutes, meaning it will be a short and sweet look at what’s coming up in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is releasing on February 22, which means there is not a lot of time left between now and launch. What there is a lot is of, though, is mystery. There is mystery surrounding weapon crafting, unknowns related to Void 3.0, and of course Savathun herself is a perplexing and enigmatic villain. Today’s livestream looks to give a little bit more insight into all of these, while still leaving enough mysteries for players to discover.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Destiny 2, including the important highlights from today’s ViDoc. You can also check out our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for our exhaustive coverage of the game, from quest guides to god roll recommendations and everything in-between.