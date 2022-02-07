Evening Reading - February 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Akupara Games' art and music has been stolen and sold as NFTs

a statement on NFTs. pic.twitter.com/t9y1CcUazP — Akupara Games | Kardboard Kings out FEB 10TH!! (@akuparagames) February 7, 2022

The company has released a statement on Twitter that highlights the situation. Some art and music from games that Akupara Games has published has appeared on some NFT auction sites, with no prior permissions or approvals from the team or developers it represents.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's puzzle for the day is called Xbox 180, a name that is a gag on the iconic Xbox 360. Why is it called Xbox? Well, there are boxes with green Xs in them that offer one of the constraints.

A former KGB agent rates spy scenes

I love these videos that take a professional in an unusual field and gets them to provide us with their insider knowledge.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/2Is7WuHnGk — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 7, 2022

This is a bit of a troubling episode of King of the Hill. Hank clearly wants to shield Bobby from public ridicule, but he also stomps on his dreams.

Modern day Seinfeld

JERY: whats so great about those tokens anyway



GERGE: theyre non-fungible jery



JERY: non fungible?



GERG: they cant be funged!



KRAM: you know my friend bob sacamano, he funged a token once



JERY: what happened



KRAM: lets just say he wont be funging again — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) January 22, 2022

What a time to be alive. These days are ripe for parody.

Speaking of NFTs and irony

Guys, are you sure it's a good idea to bring up proof of ownership? pic.twitter.com/ZxtSvOUuV0 — Josh Glendinning (@joshglendinning) February 5, 2022

Maybe the British Museum should think about what ownership means.

Don't miss out on our Halo Infinite streams

Big Team Building in #HALO is becoming a staple for the Shacknews team with @SamuelChandler leading the squad. Tune in on Twitch every Thursday for more of this kind of action! pic.twitter.com/lMZmFWFKB2 — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 6, 2022

We have a lot of fun each Thursday over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Everyone is six feet tall until you start measuring

Be honest with yourself. Are you really 6-foot?

Print some gifs!

Who said that you cannot print GIFs? pic.twitter.com/EYV9KegEAv — Victor (@vponamariov) February 7, 2022

This is so creative!

