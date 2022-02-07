New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 7, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Akupara Games' art and music has been stolen and sold as NFTs

The company has released a statement on Twitter that highlights the situation. Some art and music from games that Akupara Games has published has appeared on some NFT auction sites, with no prior permissions or approvals from the team or developers it represents.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's puzzle for the day is called Xbox 180, a name that is a gag on the iconic Xbox 360. Why is it called Xbox? Well, there are boxes with green Xs in them that offer one of the constraints. 

A former KGB agent rates spy scenes

I love these videos that take a professional in an unusual field and gets them to provide us with their insider knowledge.

King of the Hill screens

This is a bit of a troubling episode of King of the Hill. Hank clearly wants to shield Bobby from public ridicule, but he also stomps on his dreams. 

Modern day Seinfeld

What a time to be alive. These days are ripe for parody.

Speaking of NFTs and irony

Maybe the British Museum should think about what ownership means.

Don't miss out on our Halo Infinite streams

We have a lot of fun each Thursday over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Everyone is six feet tall until you start measuring

Be honest with yourself. Are you really 6-foot?

Print some gifs!

This is so creative!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

