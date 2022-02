Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 118 Bryan, Rodney, and Phil join forces to provide the dopest esports discussion you'll find anywhere online, plus some scandalous food talk.

Good afternoon, readers and/or viewers. As we slide through another Monday, the time comes to reflect on the previous week and weekend of competitive gaming for a live Twitch show we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. join forces to smarten up you, the viewer, about all things esports. You can also reliably count on some off-topic food chat.

In today’s episode, the crew takes a look a the wildest developments in the last week of esports, including the announcement of CEO 2022, Ultimate Summit, Nick All Star character DLC, transitioning from esports to MMA, and a look at our favorite discontinued foods. Additionally, the crew will be welcoming special guest SuperGirlKels to talk Smash and the extended fighting game community.

The show begins at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!



