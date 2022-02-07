New CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm Minecraft adventure aims to teach kids about online safety Minecraft: Education Edition is getting a world about cyber safety ahead of Safer Internet Day.

Minecraft: Education Edition takes the iconic sandbox game and uses it as a teaching tool for a range of subjects. In its latest update, Minecraft: Education Edition will tackle cyber security with CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, which will teach children about protecting their safety on the internet.

Details about the new content coming to Minecraft: Education Edition were shared in a new post to Xbox Wire. With CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, young people can learn how to easily identify common threats on the internet in order to protect themselves.

This game-based learning experience introduces fundamental cyber safety principles and demonstrates ways to stay safer online. The single-player lesson provides Internet safety scenarios to help children make informed decisions by focusing on one guiding principle: Stop and think before you click. The adventure will be available in the Education Collection of the Minecraft Marketplace in March.

In CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, players will make their way through 4 pillars of online security: Want to play online with me?, Online maze? I can complete it!, New emerald armor?! Definitely!, and Yummy! Pumpkin pie! These scenarios will see players having to make decisions about divulging personal information and dealing with the shady characters that they meet on the internet. They will also receive advice from Trusted Adult, an NPC that will accompany them in the world.

Upon completing the program, players will receive a certificate for their accomplishment. Microsoft urges parents and legal guardians to use CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm as a jumping off point to continue teaching children about internet safety. Minecraft is already one of the most popular video games of all-time, and has proven to be quite the versatile tool for education.