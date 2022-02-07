New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm Minecraft adventure aims to teach kids about online safety

Minecraft: Education Edition is getting a world about cyber safety ahead of Safer Internet Day.
Donovan Erskine
Minecraft: Education Edition takes the iconic sandbox game and uses it as a teaching tool for a range of subjects. In its latest update, Minecraft: Education Edition will tackle cyber security with CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, which will teach children about protecting their safety on the internet.

Details about the new content coming to Minecraft: Education Edition were shared in a new post to Xbox Wire. With CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, young people can learn how to easily identify common threats on the internet in order to protect themselves.

In CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, players will make their way through 4 pillars of online security: Want to play online with me?, Online maze? I can complete it!, New emerald armor?! Definitely!, and Yummy! Pumpkin pie! These scenarios will see players having to make decisions about divulging personal information and dealing with the shady characters that they meet on the internet. They will also receive advice from Trusted Adult, an NPC that will accompany them in the world.

Upon completing the program, players will receive a certificate for their accomplishment. Microsoft urges parents and legal guardians to use CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm as a jumping off point to continue teaching children about internet safety. Minecraft is already one of the most popular video games of all-time, and has proven to be quite the versatile tool for education.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

