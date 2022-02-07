ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 154 Tonight, catch one of the best "beat 'em-ups" around, Double Dragon.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's time for something different. Hot off the tough ending of Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble, I felt it was time to get back to the "NES" era of gaming. What better way to relive the classics than playing one of the best "beat 'em-ups" on the NES, Double Dragon? That being said, join me in helping Jimmy and Billy Lee save Billy's girlfriend from a crazy street gang, the Black Warriors. My friend, who had all the video games growing up, had Double Dragon and we'd play a lot. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET see if I still have what it takes to stop the Black Warriors and save Billy's girlfriend.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tueday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show could be the finale of Super Mario 3D World as well as more Final Fantasy 2.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.