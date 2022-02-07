Techland issues Dying Light 2 Stay Human bug fixes and improvements roadmap The Dying Light 2 developer has outlined upcoming changes for the zombie survival game.

Though Dying Light 2 Stay Human was released to generally positive responses from audiences and critics, there seemed to be a consensus that the game is held back by an abundance of bugs. Now, the developer is looking to iron out these issues and improve the Dying Light 2 experience. Techland has revealed its roadmap for major fixes and patches coming to Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Techland announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human had received a new patch on February 7 via the game’s Twitter account. This hotfix was meant to address some of the immediate issues plaguing the game, though there is still a slew of issues that need to be cleaned up. In a subsequent tweet thread, the developer shares each of the known issues and planned fixes for Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PC (Steam and EGS), PlayStation, and Xbox. The lists are split into two sections: fixes that are ready to be deployed, and issues that the team is still working to resolve.

PC gamers (Steam and EGS) - we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: pic.twitter.com/hFOfL1BOxI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 6, 2022

Each platform has a pretty sizable list of issues that are either in the process of being deployed or still need resolving. There’s a good deal of overlap in bugs, such as the issue with selling items to vendors, which has been identified on all platforms. However, some of the errors are exclusive to a specific platform, with Xbox and PlayStation having the most issues.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s array of bugs wasn’t enough to prevent it from still receiving an overall positive Shacknews review. We’ve also been working to help you navigate some of the game’s more persistent issues, including the crashes when selecting “New Game.” For more on Dying Light 2 Stay Human, stick with us here on Shacknews.