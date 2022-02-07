Where to find Military Tech - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Learn how to find Military Tech in Dying Light 2 so you can start upgrading your tools, like the parachute and grappling hook.

Military Tech is one of the most valuable resources in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Gather enough of the Military Tech, and you will be able to upgrade some of your survivor tools. The main problem is actually finding Military Tech, as it’s not as plentiful as the inhibitors.

How to get Military Tech

Military Tech is only found in Military Airdrops in Dying Light 2. These airdrops are dotted around the map and are often highlighted by parachutes attached to the crates. What this means is that you should be looking around the city of Villedor for parachutes on top of buildings, structures, and other areas that are tough to reach

Look around your map for parachute icons, these are Military Airdrops where you will find Military Tech.

To make this process easier, scale a tall building and whip out your binoculars. As you pan around the city, watch for the reticle to zoom in. Even if you can’t see exactly what it’s looking at, it might help lead you to a point of interest. Furthermore, you should also inspect your map from time to time and uncover the question marks, as these could turn out to be airdrops.

For the most part, Military Tech will be up high, on buildings, and other places that are difficult to climb to via normal means. An example of this is the broken highway that runs up the side of old Villedor. Reaching this is quite the challenge, as it requires a lot of stamina and potentially some of the Parkour Skills. Some tech may require you to jump from one building and glide over to it, which is why you need to unlock the paraglider as soon as possible.

As for what you need Military Tech for, it’s all about upgrading those survivor tools of yours. The paraglider, UV flashlight, and the mighty grappling hook can all be upgraded, improving their functionality. Take the paraglider as an example, it can be upgraded to improve its maneuverability and range, and even increase its gliding height mid-flight.

Now that you know how to find Military Tech, you can start scouring the map in Dying Light 2 for those parachute and get to climbing some buildings. Remember to get those binoculars out and keep searching! For more help, head over to the Shacknews Dying Light 2 page.