Evening Reading - February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2's first day, Genshin Impact's next update, a new Voice of Cards, memes, music, and more. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, citizens of Shacknews! It's been an eventful week across gaming, but things are finally beginning to settle down. Now we cruise into the weekend with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Late last year, Square Enix and creator Yoko Taro surprised everyone with the reveal of a card-based RPG called Voice of Cards. Here's the second entry in the series, The Forsaken Maiden, which is coming in just a few weeks.

Path of Exile players, your time has arrived. The new Siege of the Atlas expansion is now live on PC and Mac! Console players, your wait is just a few more days.

The next big trailer for Genshin Impact is on its way!

And if you want some Wang (on console), you can get the first two Shadow Warrior games for free when you pre-order the third game on PlayStation or Xbox.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Brought to you by the letter "F"

Oh please, like most kids don't already know that word anyway.

Scenes from Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The sword is mightier.

Technically, it is the fall that killed that man.

Taste like crab, walk like... also crab.

Is he turning? Just put the poor guy out of his misery, would you?

Pokemon glitchery

A fun speedrunning glitch found in the wild, from the looks of it.

Hockey skillz

An amazing scene from what looks like a really fun competition. I've fallen out of the NHL skills contest since the pandemic, but this looks fun.

Now you're playing with meow-er

One requires more of a charge than the other.

Two very different Kirbys

Whether he looks gelatinous or not, he's still lovable.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Prior to his match with Adam Cole tonight, we check in with Evil Uno, who checks in with new AEW signee Danhausen among others.

Tonight in video game music

Let's continue our look back through MAGFest. This time, we check out the string music tandem known as the Triforce Quartet, so settle in, boil some tea, and enjoy the tunes.

Also, it's Bandcamp Friday, so go rummage through Bandcamp, pick something up, and ensure that all of your proceeds go directly to the artists.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the first weekend of February. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

