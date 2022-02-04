Evening Reading - February 4, 2022

Hello, citizens of Shacknews! It's been an eventful week across gaming, but things are finally beginning to settle down. Now we cruise into the weekend with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo shows off a megalopolis under ghostly siege
- Which FromSoftware Soulsborne game is the hardest?
- Apex Legends' Control mode beautifully compliments Battle Royale
- Rockstar confirms the next GTA game is in 'active development'
- Grand Theft Auto 5 gets March 2022 release date for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S
- Pokemon Unite's next roster addition is Aegislash
- Dying Light 2 already has 5 times the peak players of the original on Steam
- Stadia's future in peril, focus shifts to white-label Google Stream
- Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund invests over $1 billion in Capcom and Nexon stakes
- Roll20's COO talks online TTRPG'ing during COVID, site updates, and new games
- TSLA & GME short Andrew Left of Citron Research had his computers seized by the FBI last year
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 4: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale continues
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 4: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale rolls on
Around the gaming horn
Late last year, Square Enix and creator Yoko Taro surprised everyone with the reveal of a card-based RPG called Voice of Cards. Here's the second entry in the series, The Forsaken Maiden, which is coming in just a few weeks.
Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas is now live for PC and Mac!— Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 4, 2022
Play free now. https://t.co/m4Rnb42G1o pic.twitter.com/LkxI5EORRJ
Path of Exile players, your time has arrived. The new Siege of the Atlas expansion is now live on PC and Mac! Console players, your wait is just a few more days.
The next big trailer for Genshin Impact is on its way!
Enjoy your weekend EVEN MORE by getting Shadow Warrior 1 and Shadow Warrior 2 FOR FREE by grabbing a Shadow Warrior 3 preorder on Xbox or PlayStation! pic.twitter.com/zAtV6YBAAT— Shadow Warrior 3 (@ShadowWarrior) February 4, 2022
And if you want some Wang (on console), you can get the first two Shadow Warrior games for free when you pre-order the third game on PlayStation or Xbox.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Brought to you by the letter "F"
Zach Braff taught Elmo a new word 😂— ⛄️ Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) February 3, 2022
(Scrubs Promo Outtake, 2009) pic.twitter.com/gCORB0rVce
Oh please, like most kids don't already know that word anyway.
Scenes from Dying Light 2: Stay Human
bien OP le Katana dans Dying Light 2. pic.twitter.com/ggcDX6pcps— AlphaCast (@AlphaCastFR) February 5, 2022
The sword is mightier.
Hey -I have Dying Light 2 videos coming later today and tomorrow.— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) February 2, 2022
I like it a lot! It doesn't quite feel like the most insane epic game it was hyped to be, but I love the world and I spent a billion hours parkouring and dropkicking zombies.
Also you can do this to a man: pic.twitter.com/4kTG34TbYR
Technically, it is the fall that killed that man.
I'll never get over this Dying Light 2 crawling animation pic.twitter.com/2GINLvAvIw— Jack Knobel (@jack_knobel) February 4, 2022
Taste like crab, walk like... also crab.
Dying Light 2 Bugs be like.. #DyingLight2StayHuman pic.twitter.com/cj8t0VA5ra— ColdBwoyy (@ColdBwoyy) February 4, 2022
Is he turning? Just put the poor guy out of his misery, would you?
Pokemon glitchery
IT GETS EVEN BETTER— Akuma | アクマ (@ScarletAkuma_) February 4, 2022
If you're climbing up a REALLY steep slope, you can just keep aiming, and cancelling, and it'll just let you slide up it pic.twitter.com/Csq9de1EIt
A fun speedrunning glitch found in the wild, from the looks of it.
Hockey skillz
3-time Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson absolutely ripping through the Fountain Face-Off :eyes: #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/cObAB6YLAf— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 5, 2022
An amazing scene from what looks like a really fun competition. I've fallen out of the NHL skills contest since the pandemic, but this looks fun.
Now you're playing with meow-er
February 4, 2022
One requires more of a charge than the other.
Two very different Kirbys
Kirby animated with my left hand.— ❄️🥖 Kéké 🥖❄️ (@Kekeflipnote) February 3, 2022
Kirby animated with my right hand.
Same amount of love put for each of them. pic.twitter.com/KWjhgZnMwB
Whether he looks gelatinous or not, he's still lovable.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Prior to his match with Adam Cole tonight, we check in with Evil Uno, who checks in with new AEW signee Danhausen among others.
Tonight in video game music
Let's continue our look back through MAGFest. This time, we check out the string music tandem known as the Triforce Quartet, so settle in, boil some tea, and enjoy the tunes.
Also, it's Bandcamp Friday, so go rummage through Bandcamp, pick something up, and ensure that all of your proceeds go directly to the artists.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into the first weekend of February. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 4, 2022