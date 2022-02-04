Evening Reading - February 4, 2022

Hello, citizens of Shacknews! It's been an eventful week across gaming, but things are finally beginning to settle down. Now we cruise into the weekend with this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Late last year, Square Enix and creator Yoko Taro surprised everyone with the reveal of a card-based RPG called Voice of Cards. Here's the second entry in the series, The Forsaken Maiden, which is coming in just a few weeks.

Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas is now live for PC and Mac!



Play free now. https://t.co/m4Rnb42G1o pic.twitter.com/LkxI5EORRJ — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 4, 2022

Path of Exile players, your time has arrived. The new Siege of the Atlas expansion is now live on PC and Mac! Console players, your wait is just a few more days.

The next big trailer for Genshin Impact is on its way!

Enjoy your weekend EVEN MORE by getting Shadow Warrior 1 and Shadow Warrior 2 FOR FREE by grabbing a Shadow Warrior 3 preorder on Xbox or PlayStation! pic.twitter.com/zAtV6YBAAT — Shadow Warrior 3 (@ShadowWarrior) February 4, 2022

And if you want some Wang (on console), you can get the first two Shadow Warrior games for free when you pre-order the third game on PlayStation or Xbox.

Brought to you by the letter "F"

Zach Braff taught Elmo a new word 😂



(Scrubs Promo Outtake, 2009) pic.twitter.com/gCORB0rVce — ⛄️ Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) February 3, 2022

Oh please, like most kids don't already know that word anyway.

Scenes from Dying Light 2: Stay Human

bien OP le Katana dans Dying Light 2. pic.twitter.com/ggcDX6pcps — AlphaCast (@AlphaCastFR) February 5, 2022

The sword is mightier.

Hey -I have Dying Light 2 videos coming later today and tomorrow.



I like it a lot! It doesn't quite feel like the most insane epic game it was hyped to be, but I love the world and I spent a billion hours parkouring and dropkicking zombies.



Also you can do this to a man: pic.twitter.com/4kTG34TbYR — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) February 2, 2022

Technically, it is the fall that killed that man.

I'll never get over this Dying Light 2 crawling animation pic.twitter.com/2GINLvAvIw — Jack Knobel (@jack_knobel) February 4, 2022

Taste like crab, walk like... also crab.

Is he turning? Just put the poor guy out of his misery, would you?

Pokemon glitchery

IT GETS EVEN BETTER

If you're climbing up a REALLY steep slope, you can just keep aiming, and cancelling, and it'll just let you slide up it pic.twitter.com/Csq9de1EIt — Akuma | アクマ (@ScarletAkuma_) February 4, 2022

A fun speedrunning glitch found in the wild, from the looks of it.

Hockey skillz

3-time Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson absolutely ripping through the Fountain Face-Off :eyes: #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/cObAB6YLAf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 5, 2022

An amazing scene from what looks like a really fun competition. I've fallen out of the NHL skills contest since the pandemic, but this looks fun.

Now you're playing with meow-er

One requires more of a charge than the other.

Two very different Kirbys

Kirby animated with my left hand.

Kirby animated with my right hand.



Same amount of love put for each of them. pic.twitter.com/KWjhgZnMwB — ❄️🥖 Kéké 🥖❄️ (@Kekeflipnote) February 3, 2022

Whether he looks gelatinous or not, he's still lovable.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Prior to his match with Adam Cole tonight, we check in with Evil Uno, who checks in with new AEW signee Danhausen among others.

Tonight in video game music

Let's continue our look back through MAGFest. This time, we check out the string music tandem known as the Triforce Quartet, so settle in, boil some tea, and enjoy the tunes.

Also, it's Bandcamp Friday, so go rummage through Bandcamp, pick something up, and ensure that all of your proceeds go directly to the artists.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the first weekend of February. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!