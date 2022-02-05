Weekend Discussion - February 5, 2022

This month is shaping up to be one for the ages with so many major updates coming and brand new games plenty of us have been looking forward to. Also, Happy Black History Month! Support your Black game developers, Black-led game studios and Black content creators not only during this month but all year long! Let's get into the Weekend Discussion, shall we?

In case you missed it...

There were some very fun streams this week. Ever wondered what Bloodborne would be like as a PS1 title? TJ Denzer took a look at the Bloodborne PSX game built from scratch over a 13 month period and there was plenty of fun to be had as he took on bosses and hungry mobs.

I love the Simpsons Arcade Game. As a teen it was one of my favorite games to play with friends at the local movie theater while waiting for our showtime. Greg Burke recently did an unboxing and it's tempting me to snag one of these arcade cabinets myself soon. Check it out!

Around the Internet

We've got our first look at the HALO series coming to Paramount+! What do you think of this one? I feel like there seems to be a decent budget for the project but will the drama keep folks interested with a mainly silent protagonist like Master Chief? I suppose we will find out soon as the new show drops on March 24th.

This Wednesday was rough for multiple reasons. We got tons of snow here in Chicago but it was not enough to stop AEW fans from making it to the arena for AEW Dynamite this week. What followed was a shocking moment as the dastardly MJF was able to take down the hometown hero CM Punk. Quite the way to put over one of the company's top heels.

Glad to see some solidarity between two of the big brands. Happy Black History Month!

Shit made my day lol pic.twitter.com/EmLCWXjbcU — Drex (Mad Drx) (@DrxExe) February 2, 2022

I am really enjoying the first season of Abbott Elementary so far. It's a great 30 mins of feel-good comedy and created by the wonderful Quinta Brunson. She recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show and this heart warming moment with one of her elementary school teachers occurred.

Junti Ito x Pokemon is a collab I did not know I needed but now that it exists, I would love to see his take on some of the creepier Pokemon, especially the psychic and ghost types.

Junji Ito did a Pokémon crossover and now my life is made pic.twitter.com/MBIL4f17cb — SPUUKY (@SpuukyLIVE) February 3, 2022

Resident Evil 4 VR has been a hit and a favorite with our staff but there's been a long awaited fan project in the works that has recently been released for free! The fans have released a full Resident Evil 4 HD mod that makes the game look better than ever. Check out the trailer here:

Weekend Vibes

Doja Cat is always killing it with the creative videos. The Trekkies should enjoy the new video for "Get Into It, (Yuh)" as she puts in work as a space commander with a bullet proof twerk technique. Tap in!

December may have already passed but Rod Wave knows how to make you feel something in the winter months with this vid.

I've been saying scared money don't make money for years and I stand by the phrase. Smart investments are always something that interests me. Not a major YG fan but things came together pretty nicely on this new track. J Cole slid on this one as well and the visuals are solid. Take a look.

I hope you enjoyed this week's feature. I have something special planned for later on in the month so stay tuned. Also consider checking out our free app Shackpets if you have an adoreable pet to share! See you next week.