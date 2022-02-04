Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 4: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale rolls on

The Lunar New Year is beginning to wane ever-so-slightly, as many of the big sales marking the beginning of the Year of the Tiger are beginning to lapse. However, there are still some deals you can take advantage of for a few more days. The big one comes from the Epic Games Store, which has its deals running through next week. Don't forget to take advantage of any Epic coupons you may have.
Elsewhere, there are still a few leftover deals on Steam, including the EA catalog, Valheim, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. You'll find one extra deal that wasn't included in the Steam Lunar New Year Sale and that's Yacht Club's Cyber Shadow, which has its biggest discount to date. Capcom's best games are on sale over on Gamersgate and GameBillet. The best of cards and puzzles are on sale over at the Humble Store. Lastly, you can still jump in on the last few days of the Lunar New Year Sales over on Origin and the Ubisoft Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon for the Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more.
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - FREE until 2/10
- Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $31.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $25.99 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $27.99 (30% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $27.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $14.99 (25% off)
- Road 96 - $15.96 (20% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $14.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $19.49 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Narita Boy - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell - $16.49 (45% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $3.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Coffee Talk - $7.79 (40% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Carto - $11.99 (40% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $7.49 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- SUPERHOT VR [Steam][VR headset required] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $28.19 (53% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $13.49 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $21.59 (64% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $8.19 (59% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.69 (41% off)
- Mortal Shell [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $9.44 (79% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [Ubisoft] - $48.39 (56% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $6.39 (68% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.59 (66% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- I Am Fish [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $7.91 (64% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $7.14 (45% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.29 (77% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $5.09 (83% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Fanatical Lunar New Year Sale is underway! Visit Fanatical for all of the latest deals. Receive a free gift when you spend over $10.
Gamebillet
- God of War [Steam] - $39.95 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $46.78 (22% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.98 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.95 (58% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.96 (55% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.57 (41% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $16.97 (43% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.08 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.56 (41% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.08 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $25.78 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.01 (72% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $24.49 (59% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $7.98 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.89 (59% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $34.84 (42% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $25.79 (36% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.28 (42% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.02 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.27 (42% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $12.89 (57% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.02 (43% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $7.79 (61% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.80 (88% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $36.99 (63% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.18 (87% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $13.50 (46% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.50 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D World Tour 20th Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.16 (67% off)
- Ashen - $11.99 (70% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $5.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Mass Effect Legenday Edition [Origin] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Outlast 2 [Steam] - $3.60 (88% off)
- Outlast [Steam] - $2.40 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more for a bundle of 13 games that includes World War Z: Aftermath, Dead by Daylight, Payday 2, Magicka, Dungeon of the Endless, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Little Nightmares, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Peppy's Adventure, Red Faction Armageddon, and Hamilton's Great Adventure. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackerel, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, and Myst: Masterpiece Edition. Pay more than the average $9.98 to get The Manhole: Masterpiece Edition, Myst V: End of Ages, URU: Complete Chronicles, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst IV: Revelation, Myst III: Exile, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, and Obduction. These activate on Steam.
- Card & Puzzle Sale
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Witness [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Card & Puzzle Sale.
- EA Lunar New Year Sale
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.79 (88% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Lunar New Year Sale.
- Descenders [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Lunar New Year Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $49.99 USD during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Riders Republic - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $19.80 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $4.50 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/30)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.79 (88% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/7 @ 10AM PT)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (42% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $33.49 (33% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rivals of Aether - $11.99 (60% off)
- Barotruama [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue - $17.49 (30% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $15.71 (78% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 4: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale rolls on