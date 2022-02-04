Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 4: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale rolls on

The Lunar New Year is beginning to wane ever-so-slightly, as many of the big sales marking the beginning of the Year of the Tiger are beginning to lapse. However, there are still some deals you can take advantage of for a few more days. The big one comes from the Epic Games Store, which has its deals running through next week. Don't forget to take advantage of any Epic coupons you may have.

Elsewhere, there are still a few leftover deals on Steam, including the EA catalog, Valheim, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. You'll find one extra deal that wasn't included in the Steam Lunar New Year Sale and that's Yacht Club's Cyber Shadow, which has its biggest discount to date. Capcom's best games are on sale over on Gamersgate and GameBillet. The best of cards and puzzles are on sale over at the Humble Store. Lastly, you can still jump in on the last few days of the Lunar New Year Sales over on Origin and the Ubisoft Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon for the Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more for a bundle of 13 games that includes World War Z: Aftermath, Dead by Daylight, Payday 2, Magicka, Dungeon of the Endless, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Little Nightmares, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Peppy's Adventure, Red Faction Armageddon, and Hamilton's Great Adventure. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackerel, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, and Myst: Masterpiece Edition. Pay more than the average $9.98 to get The Manhole: Masterpiece Edition, Myst V: End of Ages, URU: Complete Chronicles, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst IV: Revelation, Myst III: Exile, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, and Obduction. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $49.99 USD during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.