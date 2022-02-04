Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 4: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale continues

Xbox got an early jump on the Lunar New Year last week with its big sale featuring many of Microsoft's top first-party games. That's still going, but you can also find several more promotions have started up, including publisher sales for Ubisoft and THQ Nordic. Plus, start celebrating Anime Month with some of your favorite anime properties.
Over at PlayStation, the top first-party Sony games, as well as many of the best games of 2021, have been lined up for the new Critics' Choice sale. Plus, be sure to jump on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is PlayStation's Big Deal of the Week at 40 percent off.
Nintendo rounds things out by celebrating the one-year anniversary of Yacht Club's Cyber Shadow, offering its biggest discount to date.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse - FREE!
- Aground - FREE!
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $29.99 (25% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $32.49 (35% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.
- Anime Month
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (90% off)
- Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Revolution - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $59.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- THQ Nordic & HandyGames Sale
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- MX vs. ATV All Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $11.99 (80% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $16.49 (45% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic & HandyGames Sale
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Deathloop [PS5] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.19 (44% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Critics' Choice Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics - $7.49 (50% off)
- Chroma Squad - $3.74 (75% off)
- Stick it to the Man - $1.99 (75% off)
- Simulacra - $7.79 (40% off)
- Grow Home - $3.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Planet Coaster [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- UFC 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Loves is in the Air Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Ubisoft Valentine's Day Sale
- Just Dance 2022 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - $19.79 (34% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.57 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- Planescape Torment + Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- Neo Cab - $3.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
