Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 4: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale continues

Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale rolls on for another weekend, while PlayStation jumps in with its Critics' Choice sale.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Xbox got an early jump on the Lunar New Year last week with its big sale featuring many of Microsoft's top first-party games. That's still going, but you can also find several more promotions have started up, including publisher sales for Ubisoft and THQ Nordic. Plus, start celebrating Anime Month with some of your favorite anime properties.

Over at PlayStation, the top first-party Sony games, as well as many of the best games of 2021, have been lined up for the new Critics' Choice sale. Plus, be sure to jump on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is PlayStation's Big Deal of the Week at 40 percent off.

Nintendo rounds things out by celebrating the one-year anniversary of Yacht Club's Cyber Shadow, offering its biggest discount to date.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

