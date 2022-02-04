New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to fix crashing on new game - Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Here's how you can stop Dying Light 2 Stay Human from crashing upon starting a new game.
Donovan Erskine
1

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has finally been released, bringing about the next chapter in Techland’s zombie-survival universe. However, players on PC have run into issues when trying to start a new game. In some instances, selecting “New Game” is causing the game to crash entirely. Let’s look at how you can stop Dying Light 2 Stay Human from crashing upon starting a new game.

To fix the Dying Light 2 Stay Human crashing issue on PC, you’ll want to follow these steps:

  • Right-click the game in your Steam library
  • Select Properties
  • Go to Launch Options
  • Add /nolightfx

This tip comes courtesy of the game’s Community Manager in the official Discord. Unfortunately, this fix only applies to the Steam version of the game on PC. If you’re experiencing a new game crash when playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human on another platform, you’ll have to wait until a future patch or fix is discovered.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s crashing error typically causes the entire game to close out upon the player selecting “New Game.” If this issue is persistent, it can completely prevent players from actually getting into the game and playing.

That’s how you can fix Dying Light 2 Stay Human and stop the game from crashing upon starting a new game on PC. If you’re jumping into Dying Light 2 Stay Human and need some assistance, Shacknews has plenty of guides to help you along the way. If you’re still on the fence about picking the game up, consider reading what we thought in our review of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

